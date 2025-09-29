AcqBot.mil Awarded $30M in Air Force Contracts to Revolutionize Acquisition

AcqBot Primary Logo Official Press Release AcqBot Facts

The U.S. Air Force is investing heavily in Artificial Intelligence and automation to reduce acquisition timelines and optimize workforce

This is freaking magic” — Air Force General Officer

GREAT FALLS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The loss of personnel as a result of the early retirement and reduction in force programs has left the acquisition workforce decremented by tens of thousands of program managers, contracting officers, contract analysts, and other essential professionals. This capacity reduction is taking place as the Department of War budget is set to increase and with it, an increase in capacity demand.To help bridge this gap, Air Force Lifecycle Management Center (AFLCMC) documented a requirement for AcqBot by name in the 2026 Digital Strategy.The Air Force Research Laboratory has supported this requirement through Small Business Innovative Research Program funding and a following Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) to support the development and deployment of AcqBot to Air Force program offices.AFRL and AFLCMC followed these initial investments with a $10M Sole-source SBIR Phase 3 IDIQ and $15M sole-source SBIR Phase 3 Blanket Purchase Agreement to ensure enterprise deployment and sustainment as AcqBot transitions to a program of record in FY27.With over 55,000 users across the Department of War, the Air Force is leading the way in AI adoption and structural digital transformation, serving as a pathfinder Service for the rest of the Department.If you want to accelerate your acquisition processes, log in to AcqBot.mil today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.