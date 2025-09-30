Incubyte at HLTH USA 2025: Health-tech AI Meets Software Craftsmanship

Incubyte co-founders at a conference

Meet Incubyte’s founders at HLTH 2025 to explore real-world health-tech AI solutions and co-create the future of care.

AI is like a Ferrari. It has limitless potential, but it takes the right driver to make it win.” — Sapan Parikh, Co-Founder, Incubyte

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Incubyte , a healthcare AI services partner redefining how artificial intelligence delivers real-world impact, announces its sponsorship and participation at HLTH 2025, taking place October 19–22 at The Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas.Founded in 2020, Incubyte has delivered 30+ healthcare projects across North America. Incubyte combines the power of AI with the discipline of software craftsmanship to help payers, providers, and pharma move beyond stalled pilots into production-ready solutions.“AI is like a Ferrari. It has limitless potential, but it takes the right driver to make it win,” said Sapan Parikh, Co-Founder of Incubyte. “With over 20 years in software engineering, I’ve spent my career learning how to win, with that Ferrari. Today, my mission is to ensure that everyone at Incubyte and every client we partner with, can harness AI safely, skillfully, and with impact.”At HLTH, Incubyte will demonstrate how AI can be embedded into healthcare workflows automating tasks while keeping humans in control. Visitors will see:- Successful Use Cases: Real-world deployments where AI agents have streamlined clinical, administrative, and research processes.- Modular AI Capabilities: A growing toolkit of reusable AI components that can be rapidly adapted to new workflows, enabling faster, cheaper, and more scalable implementations.- Craftsmanship in Practice: Best practices that ensure every project is built for compliance, integration, and real adoption—not prototypes that stall in pilot purgatory.- Open Collaboration: An eagerness to learn new use cases and co-develop solutions with healthcare innovators attending HLTH.HLTH attendees are warmly invited to stop by Viosk [#1627] and experience Incubyte’s demonstrations, exchange ideas with our founders, and explore potential collaborations. Visit here to pre-book a strategy session with the founders. About IncubyteIncubyte helps healthcare organizations become AI-first without stalled pilots. With 160+ professionals and deep health tech expertise, we co-develop AI agents tailored to real workflows, ensuring compliance, integration, and measurable impact from day one.Media Contact:Jayesh PanigrahiMarketing Generalist, IncubyteEmail: jayesh@incubyte.coPhone: +1 765 767 0951LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jayesh-panigrahi-08b964179/

