Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,167 in the last 365 days.

Incubyte at HLTH USA 2025: Health-tech AI Meets Software Craftsmanship

Incubyte founders standing at the company’s booth with branded displays and materials.

Incubyte co-founders at a conference

Meet Incubyte’s founders at HLTH 2025 to explore real-world health-tech AI solutions and co-create the future of care.

AI is like a Ferrari. It has limitless potential, but it takes the right driver to make it win.”
— Sapan Parikh, Co-Founder, Incubyte
LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Incubyte, a healthcare AI services partner redefining how artificial intelligence delivers real-world impact, announces its sponsorship and participation at HLTH 2025, taking place October 19–22 at The Venetian Expo & Convention Center, Las Vegas.

Founded in 2020, Incubyte has delivered 30+ healthcare projects across North America. Incubyte combines the power of AI with the discipline of software craftsmanship to help payers, providers, and pharma move beyond stalled pilots into production-ready solutions.

“AI is like a Ferrari. It has limitless potential, but it takes the right driver to make it win,” said Sapan Parikh, Co-Founder of Incubyte. “With over 20 years in software engineering, I’ve spent my career learning how to win, with that Ferrari. Today, my mission is to ensure that everyone at Incubyte and every client we partner with, can harness AI safely, skillfully, and with impact.”

At HLTH, Incubyte will demonstrate how AI can be embedded into healthcare workflows automating tasks while keeping humans in control. Visitors will see:

- Successful Use Cases: Real-world deployments where AI agents have streamlined clinical, administrative, and research processes.
- Modular AI Capabilities: A growing toolkit of reusable AI components that can be rapidly adapted to new workflows, enabling faster, cheaper, and more scalable implementations.
- Craftsmanship in Practice: Best practices that ensure every project is built for compliance, integration, and real adoption—not prototypes that stall in pilot purgatory.
- Open Collaboration: An eagerness to learn new use cases and co-develop solutions with healthcare innovators attending HLTH.

HLTH attendees are warmly invited to stop by Viosk [#1627] and experience Incubyte’s demonstrations, exchange ideas with our founders, and explore potential collaborations. Visit here to pre-book a strategy session with the founders.

About Incubyte
Incubyte helps healthcare organizations become AI-first without stalled pilots. With 160+ professionals and deep health tech expertise, we co-develop AI agents tailored to real workflows, ensuring compliance, integration, and measurable impact from day one.

Media Contact:
Jayesh Panigrahi
Marketing Generalist, Incubyte
Email: jayesh@incubyte.co
Phone: +1 765 767 0951
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jayesh-panigrahi-08b964179/

Jayesh Panigrahi
Incubyte LLC
+1 765-767-0951
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Incubyte at HLTH USA 2025: Health-tech AI Meets Software Craftsmanship

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more