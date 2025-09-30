ILOC Launches Athlete Advisory Firm, Signs Two-Time NBA All-Star Ja Morant as First Client

MEMPHIS, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ILOC , a new strategic athlete advisory firm built to redefine how athletes manage their careers, announced its official launch today with the signing of Memphis Grizzlies two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant as its first client.The name ILOC stands for Internal Locus of Control, a belief that success is driven by personal decisions and actions. That philosophy is the foundation of ILOC’s mission to give athletes the tools, resources, and guidance they need to shape their careers, control their narratives, and build lasting legacies.“Everything I’ve been through helped me grow,” said Morant. “Partnering with ILOC is about taking ownership of my future and surrounding myself with people who understand me, believe in me, and want to help me keep evolving. I’m thinking about legacy, my family, my community, and doing it the right way.”A New Model for Modern AthletesILOC is not a traditional sports agency. It operates as a full-service advisory firm focused on education, empowerment, and independence. Its performance-based model eliminates high upfront fees and commission structures, replacing them with transparent, service-specific pricing. Clients pay only for the expertise they need, whether that is negotiation strategy, marketing support, legal counsel, or financial planning.“We are not a sports agency. We are an athlete advisory firm,” said Kevin Helms, Chief Operating Officer of ILOC. “Athletes today want more than representation. They want education, empowerment, and the ability to make confident decisions. Our model equips them with the knowledge and preparation to negotiate their own deals and lead their own careers.”Comprehensive Career SupportILOC’s advisory approach brings together a team of experts dedicated to supporting every stage of an athlete’s journey. Services include:• Contract Advisory: Guidance from a certified NBPA agent on negotiation strategy and team engagement.• Brand Strategy & Marketing: In-house specialists focused on building, growing, and protecting client brands.• Financial & Business Planning: Advisors dedicated to wealth building and long-term stability.• Legal Counsel: Attorneys who safeguard client rights and best interests.• Specialized Services: Security, logistics, and other personal support for athletes and their families.“At ILOC, honesty and transparency are the foundation of everything we do,” added Helms. “We believe many athletes want independence in their decision-making, and we are here to help them build that freedom and control.”Leadership and LegacyILOC is led by Phil Morant (Chief Managing Director), Kevin Helms (Chief Operating Officer), and Jamie Morant (Vice President of Community Affairs). The leadership team has been part of Ja Morant’s journey from the beginning and brings a deep understanding of how to align personal values with professional goals.“This has been years in the making,” said Phil Morant. “ILOC is about ensuring every decision stays true to who Ja is. We are putting the right structure in place to support this next phase of his career and to build strong relationships with his partners in the NBA, the Grizzlies, Nike, and beyond.”“I’ve watched Ja grow as a player and as a person,” added Jamie Morant. “This is about surrounding him with people who care about him and who can guide him the right way. ILOC is more than business. It’s about family, community, and creating a support system that allows athletes to thrive.”Looking AheadWith ILOC now fully operational, Ja Morant enters the 2025–2026 NBA season with a renewed focus on performance and long-term vision. The firm will oversee all aspects of his marketing, business, and brand strategy. ILOC will also collaborate with Catch12 Media to expand Morant’s storytelling and digital presence while preparing to welcome additional clients, including rising NIL athletes and seasoned professionals.“Athletes deserve more control over their futures,” said Helms. “Our mission is to give them the knowledge, tools, and infrastructure to build legacies that extend far beyond the game.”For more information, visit www.ilocllc.net Media Contact:Kevin HelmsChief Operating Officer, ILOCEmail: kevin@ilocadvisory.netWebsite: www.ilocllc.net About ILOCILOC (Internal Locus of Control) is a Memphis-based athlete advisory firm dedicated to empowering athletes through education, strategy, and tailored support. By replacing traditional commission-based models with transparent advisory services, ILOC helps athletes retain control over their decisions, build their brands, and shape their legacies

