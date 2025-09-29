United States Microneedling Devices Market Growth Driven by Anti-Aging & Cosmetic Procedures

Microneedling Devices for Skin Rejuvenation Market

U.S. microneedling devices market grows with rising demand for anti-aging treatments, cosmetic procedures, and minimally invasive skin rejuvenation solutions.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Microneedling Devices for Skin Rejuvenation Market reached US$ 2.27 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, reaching an estimated US$ 4.78 billion by 2033. This growth is driven by rising consumer demand for non-invasive skin treatments that improve skin texture and combat aging signs. The increasing popularity of microneedling devices among both professional dermatology clinics and at-home users, combined with technological advances, is fueling market expansion. Industry Updates, Recent Launches, Investments, and Developments in Microneedling Devices for Skin RejuvenationUnited States (US) Microneedling Devices Recent Industry Developments✅ In August 2025, Allergan launched a next-generation automated microneedling device for skin rejuvenation in U.S. dermatology clinics.The device improves collagen production and reduces treatment downtime.✅ In July 2025, Venus Concept introduced a hybrid microneedling system combining radiofrequency and microneedling for enhanced anti-aging effects.The innovation targets improved skin texture and elasticity.✅ In June 2025, SkinPen by Bellus Medical expanded its clinical adoption with AI-assisted treatment planning for personalized skin rejuvenation.The platform supports optimized needle depth and session outcomes.✅ In December 2024, Crown Aesthetics launched the SkinPen Precision Elite, an FDA-cleared device with enhanced precision and advanced technology, setting new standards for professional skin rejuvenation treatments in North America. This launch has contributed to expanding the market for high-end microneedling devices.Japan Microneedling Devices Recent Industry Developments✅ In August 2025, MTG Co. launched a portable microneedling device for professional and home use in Japan.The device promotes collagen stimulation and skin tightening with minimal discomfort.✅ In July 2025, Panasonic Beauty developed a high-precision microneedling platform integrating LED therapy for anti-aging applications.The system is deployed in cosmetic clinics across Tokyo and Osaka.✅ In May 2025, Rohto Pharmaceutical introduced an automated microneedling device for dermatology clinics focusing on skin repair and rejuvenation.The innovation supports faster recovery and consistent results.Global/Other Regions Microneedling Devices Recent Industry Developments✅ In July 2024, MedLinks Aesthetics launched the Dermapen4 in New Delhi, targeting treatment for deep and atrophic scars. Market DynamicsDrivers• Growing demand for non-invasive, effective skin treatments that stimulate natural collagen production without surgery or downtime.• Increased availability and innovation in at-home microneedling devices, providing greater accessibility and convenience.• Rising awareness of skincare and aesthetics globally, combined with preference for treatments with minimal side effects.Restraints• High cost of premium, motorized microneedling devices limits affordability for some consumer segments and smaller clinics.Opportunities• Development of customized and automated microneedling systems with adjustable needle depths and digital controls.• Expansion of professional dermatology clinics offering microneedling as a key treatment for acne scars, wrinkles, and skin texture improvement.Challenges• Ensuring consistent safety and hygiene standards, especially for at-home device users.• Training requirements for practitioners to optimize treatment outcomes with advanced devices. Grab the full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=microneedling-devices-for-skin-rejuvenation-market Market SegmentsThe market is segmented by device type, with dermapens expected to dominate due to their precision, versatility, and customizable settings compared to manual dermarollers. Applications include anti-aging treatments, acne scar revision, hyperpigmentation, and overall skin texture enhancement. End users include dermatology clinics, hospitals, and growing at-home consumer segments. Geographically, North America leads in market share, followed by rapid growth in Asia Pacific driven by expanding aesthetic service availability and consumer preferences.Regional AnalysisNorth AmericaDominates due to established dermatology infrastructure, high cosmetic awareness, and early adoption of technologically advanced microneedling devices. FDA approvals and launches of cutting-edge products further support this leadership.Asia PacificFastest-growing region with increasing demand for minimally invasive skincare, driven by rising middle-class consumer spending and adoption of aesthetictreatments in countries like India, China, and South Korea.Other Key RegionsEurope holds a stable market share with strong clinical adoption, while Latin America and MEA show emerging interest aligned with healthcare investments and increasing consumer focus on skin health.ConclusionThe microneedling devices market for skin rejuvenation is poised for significant expansion driven by technological innovation and growing demand for non-invasive cosmetic treatments worldwide. Strong regional leadership from North America coupled with rapid growth in Asia Pacific is shaping future market trends. Related Reports: Facial Aesthetics Market reached US$ 14.2 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 34.25 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period 2025-2032.The global microneedles drug delivery market is predicted to reach at a high CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

