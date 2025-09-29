Hydronos Corporation Expands Water-Saving Technology Across Northern & Southern California, With Nevada on the Horizon

when James from city water conservation and John Known as The Leak Doctor get together' you know there gonna be some real leak detection knowledge dropped

MILL VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydronos Corporation , founded by John Stephenson , has officially launched its flagship division, The Leak Authority ™, bringing advanced leak detection and water conservation technology to California and, eventually, Nevada. The division is projected to save more than 1,000,000 gallons of water in its first 90 days of operation, underscoring Hydronos Corporation’s mission to deliver measurable results that protect communities, infrastructure, and natural resources.“Hydronos Corporation was created to lead the future of water intelligence,” said John Stephenson, Founder and CEO. “The Leak Authority™ is the first major step in that vision. By rolling out in Northern California, expanding to Southern California, and ultimately reaching Nevada, we’re proving what is possible when technology and conservation work hand in hand.”Advanced Technology for Real-World ProblemsThe Leak Authority™ combines field experience with diagnostic tools to locate even the most elusive leaks. Services include:Water & Sewer Leak Detection – Non-invasive pinpointing using acoustic sensors and tracer-gas technology.Gas Leak Location – Safety-focused diagnostics for residential and commercial systems.Utility Locating & Drone Mapping – Aerial and ground-level surveys with as-built documentation.Thermal Imaging & Moisture Analysis – Cameras to reveal hidden leaks behind walls, under slabs, and in complex systems.Facility Pressure Testing – Preventative testing for schools, hospitals, and campuses.By integrating these technologies, The Leak Authority™ provides results trusted by municipalities, school districts, engineers, and insurance providers.A Founder with a VisionJohn Stephenson is no stranger to the plumbing and leak detection industries. After years of hands-on work, Stephenson launched Hydronos Corporation to create a multi-division entity focused on water intelligence.“The Leak Authority™ is our flagship, but it’s only the beginning,” Stephenson explained. “We are also exploring LeakCraft™, a training and consulting program, and The Global Drip™, a philanthropic water initiative. But for now, our focus is ensuring The Leak Authority™ delivers on its promise: measurable water savings and precise diagnostics.”A Regional Rollout with Global ImplicationsHydronos Corporation’s rollout begins in Northern California, followed by Southern California, with Nevada next. These regions face rising costs, water scarcity, and aging infrastructure, making conservation critical.In California alone, water loss from undetected leaks wastes millions of gallons each year. For campuses, hospitals, municipalities, and homeowners, even one hidden leak can mean tens of thousands of dollars in expense and property damage.“With the challenges California faces, there has never been a more critical time for Hydronos,” Stephenson added. “Saving one million gallons in the first 90 days is not a slogan—it’s a benchmark we expect to achieve. And as we expand, those savings will multiply.”Trusted Reporting and PartnershipsHydronos is also known for detailed, professional reporting. These reports are valuable to property owners and trusted by water departments, municipalities, engineers, and insurers, making reimbursement and planning easier.Hydronos works with other contractors and facility managers, aiming to be a plumber’s plumber and a facility manager’s best ally. “When others hit a wall, we step in with the technology and expertise to solve the problem,” said Stephenson.Looking AheadAs Hydronos builds momentum, its broader vision continues to take shape. With The Leak Authority™ as its cornerstone, and LeakCraft™ and The Global Drip™ on the horizon, Hydronos is positioned to lead in leak detection, water conservation, and infrastructure resilience.“This is just the beginning,” concluded Stephenson. “The Leak Authority™ is proving what Hydronos Corporation can do. We’re delivering results today and paving the way for future innovations that will change how communities protect their most precious resource: water.”About Hydronos CorporationHydronos Corporation, founded by John Stephenson, is a California-based water intelligence and diagnostics company serving Northern and Southern California, with Nevada expansion planned. Through its divisions—including The Leak Authority™, with LeakCraft™ in development and The Global Drip™ on the horizon—Hydronos delivers solutions for leak detection, training, and conservation. With a focus on precision, power, and peace of mind, Hydronos is redefining how communities safeguard water resources.

