The Trillion Dollar Man? Comparing Musk’s 2018 Pay Plan to His Latest Tesla Award

The compensation saga of Tesla’s Elon Musk is under the spotlight once again. On Friday, Tesla announced in an SEC filing that the Company is proposing to grant its CEO Elon Musk an equity award that could make him a trillionaire. This new grant, subject to shareholder approval, comes off the heels of Tesla granting Musk an “interim” award in August while his 2018 equity grant goes through the courts.

In light of the news, Equilar examined the key elements from Musk’s 2018 pay package and the latest award from Tesla, highlighting the differences in plan details and target performance goals.

The 2018 options granted to Elon Musk were ordered to be rescinded by the Delaware Chancery Court. The court ruled that Tesla’s shareholders were not fully informed about the 2018 options at the time they were granted. The award, consisting of 303 million options, was considered unprecedented at the time. Not just because of its large grant date fair value (making it the largest equity grant at the time) but because of its vesting structure. The options would only vest if lofty performance goals were met. The award was split into 12 different tranches. Each tranche would only vest if (1) a market capitalization goal was reached, and (2) a corresponding revenue or adjusted EBITDA goal was reached. The full award was earned in early 2023.

The latest award for Musk mirrors the 2018 award, asking for ambitious goals to be achieved in order for him to realize any value. Similar to the 2018 package, this new award is split into 12 different tranches that will vest if the combination of a market cap goal and a corresponding goal is met. While the 2018 award asked Musk to raise Tesla’s market cap from $54 billion to $650 billion, the 2025 award will only vest in full if the Company’s market cap jumps from roughly $1 trillion to $8.5 trillion.

Market Cap Goals (2018 vs. 2025)

2018 Award 2025 Award Market Cap at Time of Award ~$54B ~$1T Goal #1 $100B $2T Goal #2 $150B $2.5T Goal #3 $200B $3T Goal #4 $250B $3.5T Goal #5 $300B $4T Goal #6 $350B $4.5T Goal #7 $400B $5T Goal #8 $450B $5.5T Goal #9 $500B $6T Goal #10 $550B $6.5T Goal #11 $600B $7.5T Goal #12 $650B $8.5T

The 2018 award set out to grow Tesla by $600 billion in market cap, while the 2025 award aims to grow the Company by $7.5 trillion. That would impart considerable value to shareholders of Tesla as the stock price would need to grow by about 6x, if share counts remain constant. If fully vested, Musk’s combined holdings in Tesla would make him a trillionaire.

In order for Musk to vest in any tranche, a corresponding operational milestone needs to be met. In 2018, that consisted of revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Now, the adjusted EBITDA goals are still there but product goals are being introduced in place of revenue goals. These are aimed to be strategic, ensuring Tesla continues to innovate and deliver products its consumers and the market desire. The last two tranches of the 2025 award are also only earned if Musk develops a CEO succession plan.

Other Performance Goals (2018 vs. 2025)