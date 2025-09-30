Haptic Devices Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Haptic Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Haptic Devices Market Worth?

The market size of haptic devices has witnessed a significant escalation recently. It is set to surge from $5.91 billion in 2024 to $7.08 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. The substantial growth throughout the past years was derived from the growing use of smartphones, escalating demand for wearable devices, the rising popularity of gaming consoles, increased application in automotive safety systems, and the expansion of digitalization in healthcare.

Anticipated to exponentially expand over the next few years, the haptic devices market is predicted to reach $14.39 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 19.4%. The projection for growth within this period is largely due to the escalating incorporation of haptics into augmented reality, the rising need for touchless interfaces, an increased take up in industrial automation, and a heightened focus on inclusions of accessibility features. Key trends predicted for this period include advancements in flexible actuator technology, the development of multi-sensory haptic responses, emergent innovations in electroactive and ultrasonic haptics, the integration of adaptive feedback through artificial intelligence, and the incorporation of 5G technology into haptic applications.

What Are The Factors Driving The Haptic Devices Market?

The escalating interest in digital gaming is projected to bolster the expansion of the haptic devices market in future. Digital gaming involves playing video games on electronic devices, which spans a variety of platforms including consoles, personal computers, and mobile gadgets. The surge in digital gaming popularity is mainly attributed to the extensive use of smartphones and the prevalence of high-speed internet, which facilitates more individuals to access and interact with games. Haptic devices intensify the digital gaming experience by offering immersive touch feedback, thus making the gameplay more tangible and captivating. These devices enhance the gaming experience by emulating vibrations, textures, and forces, thereby boosting interactivity and overall pleasure. For instance, the Interactive Games and Entertainment Association (IGEA), a non-profit organization based in Australia, reported in June 2024 that Australians spent $2.82 billion (AUD 4.4 billion) on video games and pertinent hardware in 2023. This marked a 5% increment from 2022, which was spurred by an 11% surge in digital game sales. Consequently, the augmenting demand for digital gaming fuels the growth of the haptic devices market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Haptic Devices Market?

Major players in the Haptic Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• TDK Corporation

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Cirrus Logic Inc.

• Synaptics Incorporated

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Tactile Labs

• Immersion Corporation

• Ultrahaptics

• Quanser

• Razer Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Haptic Devices Market?

Key players in the haptic devices market, such as WEART Haptics, are aiming their efforts towards creating high-tech products like cutting-edge haptic gloves. These gloves aim to facilitate tangible interactions that are as authentic as possible for training and simulation applications. By offering accurate tactile feedback and motion sensing, advanced haptic gloves like TouchDIVER Pro allow users to engage with and perceive virtual settings in a more natural and lifelike way. Unveiled in June 2024 by Italy's WEART Haptics, TouchDIVER Pro haptic glove empowers immersive virtual experiences with exact tactile feedback and encompasses six actuation points across the hand and fingers, realising accurate force, texture, and thermal sensations. This device ensures full-hand tracking with 0.6-degree accuracy, facilitating natural and intricate hand movements in virtual settings. The glove's multipurpose nature is evident in its multiple connectivity options - WiFi, Bluetooth Low Energy, and tethered modes - making it suitable for use in both standalone or PC-based setups.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Haptic Devices Market Share?

The haptic devices market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Type: Active Haptic Devices, Passive Haptic Devices

3) By Usage: Graspable, Touchable, Wearable

4) By Feedback: Force Feedback, Vibrotactile Feedback, Electrotactile Feedback, Thermal Feedback, Other Feedbacks

5) By End-Use: Consumer Electronics, Entertainment, Gaming, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Healthcare, Automotive, Education, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Actuators, Sensors, Controllers

2) By Software: Haptic Rendering Software, Haptic Simulation Software, Middleware

What Are The Regional Trends In The Haptic Devices Market?

In the 2025 Haptic Devices Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region from the previous year. The region expected to experience the fastest growth is Asia-Pacific. Other regions analyzed in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

