Franchise Development Service Market to Reach USD $10.94 Billion by 2029 at 9.4% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Franchise Development Service Market?

The market size for franchise development services has seen impressive growth recently. It is projected to rise from $6.97 billion in 2024 to $7.65 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth during the historical period can be traced back to the escalating need for uniform operations, heightened focus on maintaining brand consistency, an increase in available financing options, the widespread globalization of brands, along with enhanced support for the training and development of franchisees.

Experts predict robust expansion in the franchise development service market within the next few years. Its size is projected to increase to $10.94 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is largely due to factors such as the increasing adoption of franchises, rising investments in franchise technology, a greater emphasis on sustainable and socially responsible franchising, a surge in data analytics usage for franchise expansion, and heightened collaborations between franchisors and franchisees. Key trends forecasted for this timespan include advancements in digital tools for franchise management, innovations in virtual training programs, AI integration for improving operational efficiency, advancements in strategies for customer engagement, and innovative techniques in franchise recruitment processes.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Franchise Development Service Global Market Growth?

The growth of the franchise development service market is anticipated to be driven by the surge in entrepreneurship. Essentially, entrepreneurship involves the process of identifying, developing, and launching a fresh business venture, typically accompanied by financial risks in order to generate profit. Technological advances and enhanced funding accessibility are key factors propelling the rise in entrepreneurship, by facilitating the initiation and expansion of businesses. Aspiring entrepreneurs are supported by franchise development services, which offer tested business models, operational aid, and brand recognition, thus minimizing the risks tied with starting a new business from zero. For instance, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, a government agency based in Australia, reveals that there were 2,662,998 actively trading businesses in the Australian economy as of June 2024, of which 999,161 were employer businesses. During 2023-24, the total count of businesses experienced a 2.8% growth, with the emergence of 73,125 new businesses. Thus, the escalating trend of entrepreneurship is contributing to the growth of the franchise development service market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Franchise Development Service Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Franchise Development Service Sector?

Leading corporations in the franchise development service industry are concentrating on the creation of advanced solutions, such as app-driven platforms, with aims to simplify processes, improve customer interaction, and offer instantaneous support and analytics for franchisers. App-operated platforms represent digital applications that are available on mobile or tablet devices, granting users the ability to manage, monitor and efficiently function their services. As an illustration, ideaForge Technology Limited, a drone production company based in India, introduced the FLYGHT Franchise in October 2024, marking India's inaugural app-operated drone-as-a-service model. This model allows franchisers to deliver drone-based inspection and surveillance services via a centralized platform, providing regional exclusivity, technical assistance, and sharing of revenue. It provides entrepreneurs with lower entry barriers into the drone industry and guarantees constant service provision and quicker national expansion for ideaForge.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Franchise Development Service Market Report?

The franchise development service market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Franchise Consulting, Franchise Marketing, Franchise Sales, Franchise Training, Other Service Types

2) By Type Of Franchise: Single Unit Franchise, Multi-Unit Franchise, Master Franchise, Area Development Franchise

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Franchisor, Franchisee

5) By End-User: Food And Beverage, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Franchise Consulting: Franchise Model Development, Legal Compliance Advisory, Operational Process Design, Franchise Readiness Assessment

2) By Franchise Marketing: Brand Development, Digital Marketing, Franchise Lead Generation, Advertising Campaign Management

3) By Franchise Sales: Single Unit Franchise Sales, Multi Unit Franchise Sales, Master Franchise Sales, Area Development Franchise Sales

4) By Franchise Training: Franchisee Onboarding, Operational Training, Management Training, Ongoing Support Training

5) By Other Service Types: Franchise Renewal Services, Franchise Audit Services, Franchise Territory Analysis, Franchise Technology Solutions

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Franchise Development Service Industry?

In 2024, the Franchise Development Service Global Market Report 2025 indicated that North America held the top spot in the market. During the projection period, it's predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

