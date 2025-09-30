New Study: Young People Spend Twice as Much Time Online as Older Generations – Online Gambling Remains Controversial

Young Adults in the Netherlands Spend Over Six Hours Online Daily – New Study Highlights Generational Gaps and Gambling Controversy

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A comprehensive new study conducted by Frederik Koopmeiners, Senior Content Specialist at The Game Room, provides an in-depth look at how different age groups in the Netherlands use the internet for entertainment, communication, and leisure. The research, based on a survey of approximately 250 participants, also examines perceptions and experiences with online gambling, revealing a clear generational divide in both behavior and attitudes.

Study Methodology

The study asked participants across five age groups (18–24, 25–34, 35–44, 45–54, and 55+) about their daily internet habits, preferred online activities, and opinions on the risks of online gambling. Responses were then analyzed by age and gender to identify trends and contrasts.

Key Findings on Internet Usage

Young adults (18–24) reported spending on average 6.3 hours online per day, significantly more than older adults. Their activities focus heavily on social media, streaming, and online gaming.

Adults aged 25–34 and 35–44 spend between 5.5 and 6 hours daily, balancing social use with professional applications such as online learning and digital collaboration tools.

Older respondents (55+) reported the lowest levels of online activity, averaging under 3 hours per day, with most time dedicated to reading news and communicating with family.

These findings suggest a strong correlation between age and both time spent online and the purpose of internet use, reflecting how digital habits evolve throughout life stages.

Gender-Specific Patterns

The study also identified differences between men and women:

Men are more likely to engage in gaming and sports betting, aligning with broader patterns of risk-taking behavior.

Women report higher use of messaging platforms, streaming services, and online shopping.

Online Gambling: Experience and Perception

A key part of the study focused on online gambling. Results show that gambling experiences are most common among 25–54-year-olds, with approximately 65% reporting they have tried online gambling at least once.

Younger participants (18–24) are curious but cautious, often experimenting with free versions before risking money.

Older adults (55+) report lower participation but higher levels of concern, frequently describing gambling as risky or potentially harmful.

On average, risk perception increased with age. While younger respondents rated the risks around 2.5 on a 5-point scale, older groups scored closer to 3.8, showing a stronger awareness of potential dangers. Concerns about gambling addiction followed a similar trend, rising significantly among respondents aged 45 and above.

Summary of Reported Insights

The survey highlighted five major insights:

Generational divide: Younger adults are far more active online, with daily use more than double that of the oldest age group.

Gambling concentrated in midlife: The most active gambling demographic is between 25 and 54 years old.

Risk perception increases with age: Older adults are less likely to gamble but more likely to consider it dangerous.

Gender differences: Men dominate gaming and betting, women lead in streaming and social communication.

Growing concerns about addiction: Starting at around age 45, awareness of gambling-related risks becomes significantly stronger.

Context and Relevance

Expert Comment

“The data clearly shows how digital lifestyles in the Netherlands vary depending on age and gender,” said Frederik Koopmeiners. “Young adults are fully immersed in online entertainment, while older groups maintain a more cautious, purpose-driven relationship with the internet. Gambling in particular remains a divisive issue – for some it’s just fun, but for many it raises serious concerns about risk and responsibility.”

Legal Disclaimer:

