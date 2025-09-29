President Cyril Ramaphosa establishes inquiry into Adv Andrew Chauke’s fitness to hold office

President Cyril Ramaphosa has in terms of section 12(6)(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority Act of 1998 established an inquiry to determine the fitness of Advocate Andrew Chauke to hold office as Director of Public Prosecutions.

President Ramaphosa has suspended Adv Chauke, with effect from 20 July 2025, on full pay pending the finalisation of the inquiry.

The inquiry will look into certain serious allegations regarding Adv Chauke’s fitness and propriety to hold office as a Director of Public Prosecutions and as a member of the National Prosecuting Authority. Adv Chauke was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions on 1 September 2011.

The President has appointed retired Justice Baaitse Elizabeth (Bess) Nkabine as Chairperson of the inquiry, with Adv Elizabeth Baloyi-Mere SC and attorney Ms Thenjiwe Vilakazi as additional members.

In terms of the Constitution, the National Prosecuting Authority Act and the rules of natural justice, an inquiry as regards the allegations made against any Director of Public Prosecutions, should be conducted fairly and impartially.

In consultation with the Minister of Justice, the inquiry Chairperson will determine the seat of the inquiry as well as the rules of procedure.

At the end of the enquiry the Chairperson shall submit a report to the President.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates