CCHF Applauds U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s Bill to Repeal REAL ID

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom (CCHF), which is leading the charge nationwide against the REAL ID, commends U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), Chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs for introducing the Safeguarding Personal Information Act of 2025 ( S. 2769 ), a bill to repeal the REAL ID Act of 2005.Introduced on September 11, 2025—the anniversary of the very event that led to the creation of REAL ID—Senator Paul’s bill takes aim at the national identification card issued by states, which has the appearance of a state driver’s license — plus a star.“Senator Paul is standing up for state sovereignty and for every American’s right to privacy and personal autonomy,” said Twila Brase, RN, PHN, president and co-founder of CCHF. “As Pennsylvania legislators wrote to President Trump in 2017, the REAL ID system is a usurpation of state’s rights and a violation of individual privacy rights.”The federal REAL ID Act initially threatened to withhold access to commercial flight for residents of states that refuse to comply. Today, with all states in compliance, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is pushing to secure card compliance. According to the January 2025 DHS rule, only 56% of identification cards and driver’s licenses are REAL ID-compliant today.On December 5, 2023, the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) testified before Congress of plans to digitize REAL ID, put it on phones, and have remote access. The 2008 federal REAL ID rule also requires a biometric credential, starting with a digital photo of the face — for use with facial recognition technology.“REAL ID threatens freedom at every level—including health freedom,” Brase warned. “The law’s definition of “official purpose” gives the Secretary of Homeland Security unilateral authority to expand the activities for which a REAL ID can be required without further permission from Congress. Thus, as we see in the U.K., a digitized, biometric REAL ID could be used to restrict American access to medical care, access to banking, access to education, and much, much more.”CCHF is asking citizens to refuse the REAL ID. “If Americans are worried about being able to fly,” Brase said, “they should get a passport, which is one of 16 TSA-acceptable identification documents, not a REAL ID.”CCHF also operates a dedicated campaign site: www.RefuseRealID.org , which includes policy updates, documentation, and tools for citizen engagement.For more information or to schedule an interview with Twila Brase, contact Alexandra de Scheel at media@cchfreedom.org.# # #About Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom: Since 1998, CCHF has existed to protect patient and doctor freedom. As a national, independent, non-partisan, non-profit health freedom organization, CCHF maintains a patient-centered, privacy-focused, free-market perspective. For more information, visit: www.cchfreedom.org

