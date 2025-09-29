Hess Farm Equipment Strengthens Farmer Connections at Keystone International Livestock Expo 2025

Hess Farm Equipment team connecting with farmers and showcasing services at Keystone Expo 2025.

HARRISBURG PA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Keystone, Hess Farm Equipment Stays Close to Its CustomersThe Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex was buzzing at this year’s Keystone International Livestock Expo . Cattlemen, dairy families, and young 4-H exhibitors filled the aisles, pausing at booths and catching up with old friends. Amid the clatter of equipment displays and the smell of livestock, Bill Watkins , President of Hess Farm Equipment, was right at home. We sat down with him to talk about why Keystone matters, what’s new at Hess, and how the dealership continues to put farmers first.Kellie Jordan: Bill, thank you for taking the time here at the Keystone International Livestock Expo. What brings Hess Farm Equipment to an event like this?Bill Watkins: Thanks for having me. Keystone is one of those events where you see the real heartbeat of agriculture in Pennsylvania. For us, it’s not just about selling equipment—it’s about being present, talking face-to-face with the men and women who keep this industry moving. It gives us the chance to hear what challenges they’re facing and show them how we can help, whether it’s with a new piece of equipment or simply advice.Kellie Jordan: Hess Farm Equipment recently made some investments in its own fleet of trucks and trailers. How has that changed the way you serve your customers?Bill Watkins: It’s been a game changer. Having our own dedicated fleet means we can bring in new inventory from auctions much quicker, and we can deliver sold equipment directly to customers anywhere in the U.S. without delay. It gives farmers peace of mind knowing their equipment will arrive safely and on time, and it gives us the flexibility to respond faster to demand.Kellie Jordan: Events like Keystone bring together a lot of younger farmers and families. How does Hess Farm Equipment connect with the next generation?Bill Watkins: We know farming is changing. Young farmers are looking for reliable equipment but also for technology and efficiency. That’s why we’re not only stocking solid, proven machinery but also supporting precision ag tools and offering guidance on how to integrate them. We also support local 4-H and FFA programs—it’s important to invest in the people who are going to carry this industry forward.Kellie Jordan: What’s the feedback you’ve been getting from customers so far at the Expo?Bill Watkins: It’s been great. Folks are stopping by to talk about their harvest plans, trade-ins they’re considering, or even just to say thanks for helping them get a deal done in the past. Those conversations mean a lot to us because they remind us that our business isn’t about machines—it’s about people.Kellie Jordan: Looking ahead, what’s next for Hess Farm Equipment?Bill Watkins: Our goal is simple: keep improving how we serve. Whether it’s through expanding our inventory, making delivery more efficient, or continuing to build personal relationships, we want farmers to know they can count on us. We’re proud to be part of this community and we’ll keep finding ways to be a trusted partner for years to come.The Keystone International Livestock Expo remains a vital gathering for agriculture in Pennsylvania, and Hess Farm Equipment continues to use opportunities like this to stay close to its roots: listening to customers and putting their needs first.

