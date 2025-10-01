Port Equipment Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis to Reach USD 28.30 Billion by 2032, Growing at 4.5% CAGR

Key companies covered in the port equipment market are Liebherr, Kalmar Corporation, Konecranes, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries & others.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global port equipment market was valued at USD 19.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 20.83 billion in 2025 to USD 28.30 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. In 2024, Asia Pacific led the market with a 39.25% share, reflecting high trade volumes and container traffic.List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:• Konecranes (Finland)• Kalmar (Finland)• Liebherr Group (Switzerland)• Hyster-Yale Group (U.S.)• SANY Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. (China)• Toyota Material Handling Equipment, Inc (Japan)• J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (U.K.)• Elecon Engineering Company Limited (India)• Banner Engineering (U.S.)• H&K Equipment (U.S.)• Taylor Machine Works (U.S.)• Anhui Heli Co. Ltd (China)• CVS Ferrari (Italy)• TIL Limited (India)• Doosan Industrial Vehicle Co., Ltd. (South Korea)• Other PlayersGet a Free Sample Research Report:Market Drivers and RestraintsRise in Global Maritime Trade to Propel Market GrowthA significant market driver is the increase in maritime trade worldwide, fueled by factors such as the growth of e-commerce, economic growth in developing countries, and strong demand for bulk commodities. This rise in trade volume directly drives the demand for more efficient equipment to handle the increased volume of goods, prompting port authorities and logistics providers to invest in advanced machinery.However, the high initial capital investment and maintenance costs associated with port equipment, especially for advanced machinery like ship-to-shore cranes and rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, can hinder market growth. Additionally, rising raw material prices and infrastructural limitations at some ports pose significant challenges to market expansion.Market SegmentationCranes Segment to Hold High Market Share Due to Increased Demand for Cargo HandlingBy equipment type, the market is segmented into cranes, forklifts, automated guided vehicles, tugboats, terminal tractors, straddle carriers, and others. The cranes segment is expected to hold a major market share due to the strong demand for robust and reliable cranes for efficient cargo loading and unloading operations at ports.Container Handling Segment to Lead Backed by Rise in Maritime TradeBy application, the market is classified into container handling, bulk handling, ship handling, and others. The container handling segment is projected to hold a dominant share, driven by the increase in global maritime trade and large investments in port infrastructure expansion to meet growing trade demands.Diesel Segment to Dominate Attributable to High Power Output & Low Initial InvestmentBy fuel type, the market is classified into gasoline, diesel, electric-powered, hybrid, and others. The diesel segment is expected to dominate the market, as it is the most commonly used fuel type for heavy equipment due to its high power output and lower initial investment costs compared to electric alternatives.Manual Segment to Dominate Attributable to Cost-Effectiveness and Ease of UseBy mode of operation, the market is classified into manual and automated. The manual segment is expected to dominate the market, primarily due to its lower cost and ease of use, making it the preferred choice for small and medium-sized ports, especially in developing economies.Port Authorities Segment to Dominate Attributable to Favorable Government InitiativesBy end-user, the market is classified into port authorities, terminal operators, and logistics providers. The port authorities segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by increased government initiatives and investment in modern port equipment to enhance efficiency and reduce congestion.Get a Quote Now:Regional InsightsHigh Trade Volume to Foster Market Progress in Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to lead the market share, holding 39.25% of the market in 2024. This dominance is attributed to high trade volumes, increased container traffic, and the presence of several of the world's busiest ports. Furthermore, government initiatives supporting expansion programs and regional manufacturers securing international contracts contribute significantly to the region's dominance.The market in North America is expected to grow at a moderate rate, driven by the need to replace aging equipment and infrastructure upgrades. Strict environmental regulations are also fueling demand for zero-emission equipment. The Middle East & Africa show significant growth opportunities with large investments in world-class port infrastructure and the privatization of port operations.Competitive LandscapeKey Players Focus on Strategic Partnerships and Advanced Product OfferingsThe key players operating in this industry are focused on strengthening their market position by offering a strong portfolio of equipment and engaging in strategic collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions. Leading suppliers like Konecranes, Liebherr, and Kalmar are focused on innovation, particularly in automation and electrification to meet the growing demand for sustainable and efficient operations. For instance, the trend toward equipment electrification to reduce emissions and comply with environmental regulations is a key focus area for industry leaders.Ask for Customization:Report CoverageThe report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the market. Key Industry Developments:• May 2025: Kalmar collaborated with Mutiara Perlis Sdn Bhd (MPSB) and Mach 1 Group to equip the Perlis Inland Port in Malaysia with a fleet of container handling equipment.• April 2025: Adanaport began its port expansion with the procurement of an LHM 550 mobile harbor crane from Liebherr to enhance its cargo handling capacity.

