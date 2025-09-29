Submit Release
Meridian’s Dawn Adams Advances in National 'Face of Halloween' Contest

Dawngelina logo featuring a dark angel silhouette with flowing purple and red hair, a halo above the head, bat-like wings, and a spiderweb background. The word 'Dawngelina' is written below in bold gothic-style font with a sword forming the letter I and a

DAWNGELINA

Collage of Dawn Adams wearing various creative Halloween and fantasy makeup designs, including clowns, animals, and horror-inspired looks. Large red text reads 'Dawn Adams,' alongside orange text 'Face of Halloween.' Logos of Mehron Makeup, Starlight Chil

THE MANY STYLES AND FACE PAINTED CHARACTERS DAWN HAS CREATED

BEAUTIFUL DAWN ADAMS FACE.

DAWN ADAMS FACE OF HALLOWEEN CONTESTANT

Local talent Dawn Adams from Meridian makes waves in the national Halloween contest, showcasing creativity and community spirit.

— Author Doug Owen
MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dawn Adams, a beloved local figure celebrated for her philanthropy and artistry, has advanced to the FIFTH ROUND of the prestigious Face of Halloween contest.

The competition, hosted by Hollywood icons Jamie Lee Curtis, Matthew Lillard, and Kane Hodder, honors individuals who embody the spirit of Halloween while raising awareness for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Adams, the owner of a successful insurance agency and a gifted face painter, is widely recognized for her jaw-dropping Halloween-themed designs. Her creativity and dedication to the holiday have made her a standout contender in the nationwide contest.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Adams is deeply committed to her community. She regularly volunteers at local animal shelters, supports food banks, and contributes to numerous charitable causes — making her a true role model in Meridian and beyond.

“As Dawn continues her journey in the competition, she carries with her the vibrant spirit of Meridian and the power of community involvement. Her passion, creativity, and compassion make her an inspiring representative for the Face of Halloween title.”

Biography
Dawn Adams, also known as Dawngelina, is a business owner, artist, and philanthropist from Meridian, Idaho. She is celebrated for her Halloween-inspired face painting and her dedication to serving food banks, animal shelters, and local charities. Her creativity and compassion have made her a standout in the national Face of Halloween contest.

More than a contestant, Dawn is a community leader and entrepreneur. As the owner of a successful insurance agency in Boise, she combines professionalism with heart, volunteering at food banks, soup kitchens, and animal shelters. Her striking Halloween-themed artistry showcases her imagination and skill, inspiring audiences locally and nationally.

Key Highlights
• Advanced to Round FIVE of the Face of Halloween 2025 contest
• Recognized for extraordinary Halloween face painting artistry
• Owner of a successful insurance agency in Boise, ID
• Active volunteer supporting food banks, animal shelters, and community charities
• Social media creator engaging fans through live tutorials and beauty content

DAWN ADAMS FACE OF HALLOWEEN INTRODUCTION

