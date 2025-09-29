GLORIA: Religious and HOPE Artworks by Taiwanese Artist Hsieh Sheng-Min presented at the Pontifical Urbaniana University

Ambassador Anthony C.Y. and Hsieh Sheng-Min Ambassador Anthony C.Y. Ho highlighted the role of culture as a bridge between nations Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi, Special Delegate to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, underlined the essential value of artistic expression in his remarks Professor Hsieh Sheng-Min, a devout Catholic and professor of Digital Media Design at Asia University in Taiwan, expressed his deep gratitude to all attendees

An artistic journey of faith and heritage: Taiwanese artist Hsieh Sheng-Min bridges cultures with his works for the “GLORIA” exhibition

ROME, ROME, ITALY, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Embassy of the R.O.C.(Taiwan) to the Holy See hosted the official presentation of the exhibition “Gloria: Religious and HOPE Artworks by Taiwanese Artist Hsieh Sheng-Min ” at the Foyer of the Ancient Building of the Pontifical Urbaniana University. The event is part of the “ Taiwan Culture Year in Europe 2025,” an initiative launched by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the R.O.C. (Taiwan) to strengthen cultural ties between Taiwan and Europe.Among the distinguished attendees was Cardinal Silvano Maria Tomasi, Special Delegate to the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, who underlined the essential value of artistic expression in his remarks: “Beauty and art reveal the soul of a people. And it seems to me that what we are looking at this afternoon is something that encourages us to increase our hope.” Emphasizing the social and moral importance of creative dialogue, he added: “Art is a vehicle, is a main road to appreciate others, to value the importance of beauty... to create a more comfortable environment for all of us to live without violence and to work together for a better house for all of humanity.”In his opening speech, Ambassador Anthony C.Y. Ho highlighted the role of culture as a bridge between nations: “While Taiwan is constantly mentioned worldwide for its advanced technology on semiconductors, it is equally a land of rich and diverse cultural heritage. As our Foreign Minister, Lin Chia-Lung, has emphasized: culture shapes identity, and mutual respect grows out of mutual admiration. And in honor of the 2025 Jubilee of Hope, the word HOPE, as an acronym here, proposed by my embassy, also represents four core values: H for Humanity, O for Opportunity, P for Partnership, and E for Encounter. Taiwan will continue to work together with the Holy See to be dedicated to advancing humanitarian efforts and creating greater opportunities for our less privileged brothers and sisters through meaningful partnerships and encounters around the world. We aspire to open new paths of hope for all.”Referring to Pope Leo XIV’s invitation to promote a true culture of encounter, the Ambassador added: “I believe this exhibition will serve as a platform for cultural exchange, fostering deeper understanding and admiration among peoples.” He concluded with an invitation to discover Taiwan through its artistic language: “From technology to the arts, Taiwan is a place where tradition and innovation come together, shaping the future.”Professor Hsieh Sheng-Min, a devout Catholic and professor of Digital Media Design at Asia University in Taiwan, expressed his deep gratitude to all attendees, noting that: “This occasion is not merely a personal exhibition, but a moment in which the faith and artistic expression of Taiwan converge.” The artist emphasized that his creative work is rooted in his faith and in the blessings of his family, especially his mother, whose spiritual legacy continues to inspire him: “Faith is a sacred heritage, handed down from generation to generation.”His works draw from what he calls “Taiwanese Biblical Iconography”, a personal and culturally rich vision that integrates both Eastern and Western religious traditions. The exhibition features approximately 30 original engravings divided into three thematic series. The first, The Localization of Catholic Art in Taiwan, illustrates the universality of the Catholic faith through distinctively Taiwanese symbols. The second, Inter-religious Artistic Dialogue, uses visual language to foster dialogue among diverse spiritual traditions. Finally, the third series, Jubilee Year H.O.P.E. Taiwan, offers a message of hope inspired by the Holy See’s Jubilee 2025, presented as Taiwan’s spiritual contribution to the world.As the artist affirmed: “This exhibition reminds me that art itself is a form of prayer, a form of pilgrimage. May this exhibition not only manifest Taiwan’s blessings, but also become a bridge of faith and cultural exchange with the Holy See.”Following its presentation at the Urbaniana University, the works from the exhibition will remain on display at the Embassy of the R,O.C. (Taiwan) to the Holy See, continuing to serve as a space for intercultural and interfaith dialogue through the language of art.

“GLORIA: Religious and HOPE Artworks by Taiwanese Artist Hsieh Sheng-Min” | Vatican Exhibition

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.