AC Servo Motors and Drives Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis to Reach USD 10.79 Bn by 2027, Growing at 6.64% CAGR

AC Servo Motors and Drives Market

Key companies covered in the AC servo motors and drives market are Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and Rockwell Automation, Inc.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global AC servo motors and drives market was valued at USD 6.80 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow from USD 6.88 billion in 2020 to USD 10.79 billion in 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Asia Pacific led the market with a 34.56% share, reflecting its dominance in industrial manufacturing and automation.List of Key Players Profiled in the Report:ABB Group (Switzerland)Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan)FANUC Corporation (Japan)Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)Kollmorgen Corporation (The U.S.)Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)Nidec Corporation (Japan)Rockwell Automation, Inc. (The U.S.)Schneider Electric SE (France)Siemens AG (Germany)Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan)Other PlayersGet a Free Sample Research Report:Market Drivers and RestraintsGrowing Adoption of Industrial Automation to Propel Market GrowthA significant market driver is the widespread adoption of industrial automation and Industry 4.0 across major verticals to enhance production efficiency, reduce human error, and lower operational costs. The increasing deployment of smart machines and robots for high-quality, large-volume production is fueling the demand for precise motion control systems. AC servo motors and drives are integral to these systems, offering high stability, accuracy, and efficiency, which makes them ideal for applications in robotics, CNC machines, and other automated machinery.However, the availability of lower-cost substitutes, such as brushless DC (BLDC) motors, can restrain market growth. While AC servo motors offer superior consistency and proficiency for high-precision applications, the cost-effectiveness and high-speed capabilities of BLDC motors make them a viable alternative for certain applications in automotive and home appliances, potentially hampering the market.Market SegmentationServo Motors Segment to Hold High Market Share Due to Rising Demand from ManufacturingBy product type, the market is segmented into servo motors and servo drives. The servo motors segment is expected to hold the dominant market share, driven by rising demand from manufacturing industries for high-performance and accurate motion control. Synchronous AC servo motors, in particular, are favored for critical applications in aircraft components and robotics.Automotive and Transportation Segment to Dominate Attributable to Growing Adoption of RoboticsBased on end-use industry, the market is classified into automotive and transportation, semiconductor and electronics, printing & packaging, and others. The automotive and transportation segment is expected to dominate the market, fueled by the increasing use of robotics and automated systems in vehicle production lines to meet rising global demand and ensure high-quality manufacturing.Get a Quote Now:Regional InsightsPresence of Major Manufacturers to Foster Market Progress in Asia PacificAsia Pacific is expected to lead the market, holding 34.56% of the market share in 2019. This dominance is attributable to the presence of key manufacturers like Yaskawa Electric Corporation and Mitsubishi Electric in Japan, coupled with exponential growth in manufacturing industries across China, South Korea, and India. The region's high installation rate of industrial robots further solidifies its leading position.North America is expected to hold a significant share, driven by the increased implementation of robotic arms in manufacturing to create flexible production lines. Europe is projected to witness substantial growth, supported by a strong presence of end-use industries and investments from key players to expand their regional headquarters and production facilities.Competitive LandscapeKey Players Focus on Introducing Technologically Advanced Servo SystemsThe key players in this industry are focused on strengthening their market position through continuous investment in research and development to launch innovative and next-generation servo motors and drives. Leading suppliers like Yaskawa Electric Corporation are focused on expanding their product lines for motion control and robotics through strategic partnerships and the establishment of new production facilities. For instance, in April 2020, Mitsubishi Electric launched its advanced MELSERVO-J5 Series of AC servo products, highlighting the industry's trend toward high-performance, flexible, and efficient solutions.Ask for Customization:Report CoverageThe report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.Key Industry Developments:July 2020: Kollmorgen Corporation launched a new servo motor, drive, and cable motion package, including the AKD2G servo drive and AKM2G single-cable servo motors, to enhance machine performance and efficiency.May 2020: Yaskawa Electric Corporation introduced a high-precision, low-vibration clean robot, SEMISTAR-GEKKO MD124D, for semiconductor wafer transfer, which is driven by a direct drive motor from its AC servo motor Σ-7 series.April 2020: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation announced the launch of its innovative MELSERVO-J5 Series of AC servo motors, amplifiers, and motion control units designed for high performance in packaging, material handling, and manufacturing.Read Related Insights:

