hosted·ai and Maerifa form strategic partnership to provide a one-stop shop for Neocloud creation at scale

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hosted·ai has signed a strategic partnership with Maerifa Solutions, a leading digital infrastructure company focused on the provision of technology design, deployment and supply chain management services. The partnership aims to facilitate the rapid creation and scaling of Neoclouds – cloud services built around GPU infrastructure for AI – by providing a one-stop shop for infrastructure advice, hardware, procurement and finance, and efficient, profitable GPU orchestration using hosted·ai software.

Maerifa simplifies Neocloud creation through its relationships with AI cloud infrastructure OEMs such as NVIDIA, Supermicro and Lenovo, and supply chain and finance partners who can support hardware procurement and purchasing. With hosted·ai, Maerifa can now also provide turnkey software for Neocloud orchestration and monetization, with easy-to-use tools for GPU cloud service design, pricing, metering, billing and self-service.

“The demand for GPU infrastructure is growing by leaps and bounds, however, there remains little focus developing multi-faceted Neoclouds with the ability to deliver the full catalogue of this infrastructure to end customers in a way that is economically viable long-term. Together with hosted.ai we have a solution that enables rapid scalability and will provide these companies with a way of focusing on what they are best at, attracting customers and providing innovative software solutions. We are already working on a number of projects together and invite others looking to grow their platforms to see how we can help,” said Rahul Kumar, Senior Executive Officer, Maerifa Solutions.

“There is huge demand for AI training and inference infrastructure, but Neoclouds face quite a few challenges to deliver the scale that the market needs,” said Narendar Shankar, Chief Commercial Officer at hosted·ai. “Our partnership with Maerifa is exciting news for companies in this space, because they now have one expert partner for sourcing and delivering GPU infrastructure, and getting help with financing; and combined with hosted·ai, the software to manage, provision and bill for AI cloud services while making those services efficient and profitable.”

hosted.ai was founded to make GPU cloud efficient, easy and profitable for service providers, by creating a turnkey GPUaaS platform designed specifically for companies in this market. hosted.ai was launched in 2024 by a team with deep experience of owning, running, and building solutions for AI and for service providers, at businesses including VMware, Nvidia, Expedia, XenSource, OnApp, Sunlight and UK2.

Maerifa Solutions was conceived, incubated and launched by Aethlius Holdings to create an ecosystem of Tier-1 partners across Digital Infrastructure and related financing solutions delivered by its partners to address the funding gap of acquiring hard-to-access GPU server technology. Since its launch in Q3 2024 it has already partnered with leading players in the industry and is in discussions to deliver multi-million dollars’ worth of hardware and associated solutions to projects in the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

About hosted·ai

hosted·ai provides software to make AI infrastructure hosting simple and profitable for service providers. The hosted·ai platform is a turnkey AI cloud / GPUaaS stack that gives service providers the tools they need to create, manage and monetize GPU cloud infrastructure. hosted·ai was founded in 2024, launched publicly in 2025 and has teams across the US, EMEA and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit https://hosted.ai.

About Maerifa Solutions

Maerifa Solutions is an ADGM-registered digital infrastructure company, in collaboration with its extensive ecosystem, brings expertise in technology design and deployment, supply chain management, data centers, and power solutions. This, combined with Maerifa Solutions’ deep financial acumen, enables it to deliver creative investment solutions that help clients realise the full potential of AI infrastructure. By offering innovative funding mechanisms and access to hardware and hosting capacity, Maerifa Solutions ensures the long-term scalability and capital efficiency of AI projects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.