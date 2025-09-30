ETP Group to Showcase ETP Unify and Share AI-Powered Retail Insights at AWS Retail Day Philippines

Avinash Gowda VP – Asia Pacific, ETP Group: Session on “Harnessing the Power of Unified Commerce and AI in Retail”

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ETP Group, a leading provider of Unified Commerce solutions for the retail industry, will be showcasing at AWS Retail Day Philippines on 2nd October 2025 at Booth #02 as Gold Sponsor. Retailers visiting the booth can experience a live demo of ETP Unify, the company’s SaaS-based Unified Commerce platform designed to connect retail and e-Commerce operations in real time.As part of the event, Avinash Gowda, Vice President – Asia Pacific, ETP Group, will deliver a session titled “Harnessing the Power of Unified Commerce and AI in Retail” from 11:40 AM – 12:00 PM. His talk will highlight how retailers can simplify operations, reduce costs, and enhance customer experiences by leveraging Unified Commerce and AI-driven insights. Attendees will also gain an overview of the latest trends shaping retail evolution and hear practical use cases that demonstrate the impact of AI in the sector.“ETP has been working with leading retailers across 17 countries in the Asia Pacific for more than three decades,” said Gowda. “At AWS Retail Day, we’re excited to showcase how ETP Unify helps retailers create unified, data-driven customer journeys that drive profitability and growth.”--> ETP Group: Gold Sponsor at AWS Retail Day Philippines 2025As a Gold Sponsor, ETP Group reinforces its leadership in AI-powered retail transformation. The sponsorship highlights ETP’s commitment to shaping the future of Unified Commerce, Omni-channel engagement, and intelligent retail solutions. By showcasing at AWS Retail Day Philippines 2025, ETP aims to empower retailers with actionable insights and proven technology that simplify operations, reduce costs, and create customer experiences that drive growth.--> Booth Details:ETP will be at Booth No. #02, offering attendees an immersive experience of the company’s latest innovations. Exclusive live demos will focus on:-ETP Unify: The flagship unified commerce platform, showcasing its robust features and real-time insights.--> About ETP GroupETP Group is an International Software Vendor (ISV) headquartered in Singapore, with a strong presence across Asia Pacific, India, and the Middle East. Its Unified Commerce solutions empower retailers to deliver amazing customer experiences, optimize operations, and accelerate digital transformation. Learn more at www.etpgroup.com Don’t miss the opportunity to experience ETP’s transformative AI-powered, cloud-native solution at AWS Retail Day Philippines, 2025. Ready to take your retail strategy to the next level?✅ Visit ETP Group at Booth No. #02✅ Attend the speaker session by Avinash Gowda✅ Schedule a private demo or consultation with our Unified Commerce experts: https://www.etpgroup.com/contact/

