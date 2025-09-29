Avex Partners with Music Story to Strengthen the Value of Its Music Catalog

Strategic collaboration enhances catalog discoverability, rights traceability, and digital platforms optimization

LILLE, FRANCE, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Music Story , the agile and high-quality leader in music metadata, today announced a partnership with Avex , one of Japan’s most prominent music and entertainment companies. This collaboration will empower Avex to enhance the visibility, structure, and long-term value of its extensive catalog across digital platforms.Through Music Story’s advanced metadata solutions - combining matching technology with music editorial expertise - Avex will improve the visibility of its catalog, increase search relevance, and reinforce rights management. The partnership enables a strategic shift: valuing the full potential of the entire catalog, not just recent releases or top performers.“At a time when metadata is becoming a key differentiator, Avex is showing leadership by investing in quality, structure, and long-term catalog performance,” said Jean-Luc Biaulet, CEO of Music Story.By ensuring clean artist discographies and enriched metadata structures, Music Story enables labels like Avex to present their catalogs with greater clarity and engagement. The result is better performance on digital services, smarter editorial curation, and stronger data integrity for royalties and reporting - all while reducing metadata redundancies that can dilute visibility and revenue.This partnership reflects a growing trend among global music leaders to treat their catalogs as strategic assets.“The modern music landscape demands we treat legacy catalogs not as history, but as living, valuable assets - it’s a high-value resource that deserves the same attention and innovation as new releases”, said Kazuyoshi Nakajima at Avex.MUSIC STORYMusic Story provides both the deep engineering expertise and customized metadata essential to creating and delivering immersive, differentiated music experiences. Headquartered in Lille, France, Music Story’s international team of engineers provides technical resources where and when they’re needed. Its music editors and writers work in 50 countries to create compelling, localized content in 13 languages.Music Story’s business development in Japan is led by Taishi Fukuyama of PRTL, an agency specializing in helping music-related companies enter the Japanese market.AVEXAvex is one of Japan's largest entertainment companies with three main businesses: music, animation/video, and other business. Avex is a group company primarily responsible for the planning, production, and sales of music content, as well as digital marketing and e-commerce site operations.

