Airport Stands Equipment Market Insights and Industry Forecast, 2021 – 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global airport stands equipment market size was valued at $3.97 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, registering with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2030.Increase in the global freight and passenger traffic and modernization of airports have boosted the growth of the global airport stand equipment market. However, long shelf life of airport stand equipment hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in focus on non-aviation-related revenue would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Report (218 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1080 By stands the airport stands equipment market is segregated into engine access, landing gear access, wheel, aircraft entry, cabin interior, and others. The aircraft entry segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in demand for airport stands equipment that are used for various applications at the airports.North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global airport stand equipment market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable airport stand equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air traffic across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/airport-stands-equipment-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a highest growth rate, due to continuous rise in number of airports in developing economies such as China and India.Covid-19 scenario:The Covid-19 pandemic forced several governments to closed their international airports and implement strict regulations regarding import-export. This negatively affected the demand for airport stand equipment.The pandemic disrupted the supply chain and created shortage of raw materials. Moreover, the pandemic led to closure of manufacturing facilities.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1080 By region, the global airport stand equipment industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to rise in R&D activities, rapid adoption of innovative technologies, and technological developments. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in air traffic across various Asian countries including China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Major market playersAero SpecialitiesFabrication Authorities International, Inc.Dedienne AerospaceHydro System KGHHI CorporationOEM Group Pty Ltd.JETechnologies Solutions Inc. (JSI)Waag AircraftSemmco Ltd.Wildeck, Inc.Trending Reports:Commercial Aircraft Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/commercial-aircraft-market Aerospace Robotics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aerospace-robotics-market Aircraft Windshield Wiper and Washer System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-windshield-wiper-and-washer-system-market-A16031

