Organic Honey Market Analysis: Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Industry Forecasts 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic Honey Market size by Type (Alfalfa, Buckwheat, Wild Flower, Clover and Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Households, and Others), and Packaging (Glass Jar, Bottle, Tub and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global organic honey market was estimated at $605 million in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $1.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021-2030.Rise in demand for organic food among people across the globe, increase in the number of fitness enthusiasts around the world, surge in demand for high nutrient content and quality food, growing awareness about healthy foods among people are expected to drive the growth of the global organic honey market. On the other hand, rising concerns about the purity of the product is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, rise in utilization of honey in drugs and health products is expected to create tremendous opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A15532 Increase in consumer spending on health and increase in utilization of organic honey by the manufacturers of drugs and health products to meet the demand from consumers in developing counties are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the organic honey industry Organic honey is produced from the pollen of organically grown plants, and without chemical miticides to treat the bees. Buying organic honey ensures that consumers can avoid contact with pesticides that may be sprayed on or near the plants visited by honeybees. The demand for organic honey has gained traction, owing to increase in awareness to be healthy among consumers is further giving a boost the organic honey market.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-honey-market/purchase-options A large shift in consumer’s preference toward organic products witnessed, large growth for organic honey market. The U.S. organic product sales increased by 12.4% in 2020, breaking the $60 billion mark for the first time and more than doubling the previous year’s growth. In addition, consumers spending on health has increased, owing to about 62% metropolitans buying organic, an increase of 95% in the last 5 years, according to a survey undertaken by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM). This shows the shift of consumers toward organic products, the demand for which is rising and is expected to remain positive in the future. Therefore, the organic honey market demand is anticipated to rise in the future as people prefer organic honey, which has wide benefits in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and this has propelled the organic honey market growth.Recently, there is also an increase in number of product launches in different flavors, types, and packs. Such factors coupled with rising consumer awareness about the various health benefits of using organic honey will increase honey imports. For instance, Dabur Honey, one of the honey producers in India has launched organic honey in two flavors—Chocolate and Strawberry. In addition, organic honey can be used in wide medical treatment as well as prominent member of household remedy. 24 Mantra Organic’s latest range of Organic Honey Infusions helps build immunity and overall health, 24 Mantra Organic’s latest infused range is available in four different variants where organic honey is infused with tulsi, neem, turmeric, and ginger. In addition, due to an increasing interest in healthier alternatives to sugar, food manufacturers are offering more honey-sweetened foods and drinks. The organic honey contains antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and natural sweetness that lead to their application in tea, coffee, smoothies, baked goods, salad dressings, parfaits, and marinades, among others, which are expected to lead to the growth of organic honey market in future.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A15532 The organic honey market is segmented on the basis of type, application, packaging and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into natural alfalfa, buckwheat, wild flower, clover and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into food & beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, households and others. The packaging segment is categorized into glass jar, bottle, tub and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).By region, North America held the majority share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the organic honey industry, owing to the rise in the number of health-conscious individuals in this region. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, owing to the rise in industrialization in this region.Prominent Market PlayersHeavenly Organics, LLC,Little Bee Impex,Nature Nate's Honey Co.,Barkman Honey,LLC,Dabur Ltd.,GloryBee, Inc.,Rowse Honey Ltd.,McCormick & Company,Madhava Honey LTD,Dutch Gold Honey, Inc.Trending Reports:Manuka Honey Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/manuka-honey-market Ascorbic Acid Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ascorbic-acid-market-A07444 Stevia Beverages Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/stevia-beverages-market-A47373

