Underwater Drone Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Trends and Top Key Players

Increase in demand for underwater drones for defense & security applications, growth in demand for oceanographic research drive global underwater drone market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global underwater drone industry was garnered $3.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $15.4 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 15.9% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.Request Sample Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08682 Growth of underwater artificial intelligence systems for autonomous underwater vehicles improving the overall performance of the operation and increasing capital expenditure of gas & offshore oil companies. Moreover, “By type, the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) dominated the global underwater drones market in 2021, in terms of revenue, and is expected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. By application, the defense and security segment incurs a higher share. By propulsion system, electric system segment dominates the underwater drones market in 2021, in terms of revenue. At present, North America is the highest revenue contributor, followed by Asia-Pacific.The underwater drones are equipped with cameras, sensors, and sampling tools to gather different kinds of data and are used for various applications such as oceanographic research, support in drilling and subsea construction to perform offshore oil & gas exploration, marine archaeology, mine counter-measures, reconnaissance, and forward observation by the military forces among others. The underwater drone covers a wider area relative to human drivers with lesser time. Moreover, it provides a much closer examination of underwater objects or sea beds.Traditionally, the researchers used to deploy ships, to drop probes and drifters into the oceans to collect underwater data. In recent years, owing to the advent of underwater drones, the oceans have become quite easy to analyze. The underwater drones are efficient, safe, and reliable machines that can dive thousands of meters into the ocean and collect samples using payloads that help in the study of water and marine life. Moreover, underwater drones are quite beneficial in several defense and security applications including port security, criminal investigations, search & recovery, training, and others. Due to this, militaries across the world are procuring underwater drones to uplift their operational competencies.Procure Complete Research Report - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-drone-market/purchase-options Factors such as an increase in demand for oceanographic research are expected to drive the growth of the global underwater drone market. However, Communication problems associated with AUVs are expected to restrain the growth of the market during the forecast period. Conversely, the advent of energy-efficient underwater drones is expected to offer potential opportunities for the global underwater drone market during the forecast period.In addition, Europe is the second largest market due to product innovation, collaboration between companies and investments in oceanographic research drive the growth of the underwater drone market in the region. Major countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are beefing up their armed forces through the acquisition and development of underwater drones. For instance, Admiral Christoph Plaszuk, the Chief of Naval Staff, told the French National Assembly Armed Forces Committee in 2019 that by 2030 he would target a fleet of 1,200 unmanned systems. rice field. Additionally, in May 2020, the Belgian Ministry of Defense awarded a consortium led by the French Naval Group a contract to supply minesweepers and drones to the Belgian and Dutch navies.Similarly, in November 2020 announced a US $223.54 million investment in the joint Maritime Mine Counter Measure (MMCM) program that is supposed to create new systems to combat sea mines. Furthermore, in September 2022, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) handed over three REMUS 100 uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) to the UK Royal Navy (RN) which will be used to support the RN’s mine countermeasure (MCM) operations.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08682 Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global underwater drone market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.Leading market players of the global underwater drone market size analyzed in the research include Bluefin Robotics Corporation, ECA Group, kongsberg maritime, Oceaneering International, Inc., Saab Seaeye Ltd, TechnipFMC plc, The Boeing Company, Deep Ocean Engineering, Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, teledyne marine.Similar Reports We Have on Drone Industry:Submarine Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/submarine-market-A10675 Drone Transponders Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-transponders-market-A14076 Submarine Combat Systems Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/submarine-combat-systems-market-A06202 Inspection Drones in Confined Space Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/inspection-drones-in-confined-space-market-A13308

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.