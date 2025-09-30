Grant Management Software Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Grant Management Software Market Be By 2025?

There has been a swift expansion of the grant management software market in the past few years. Its size is projected to rise from $2.58 billion in 2024 to $2.88 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The factors driving growth in the historical period include an uptick in demand for a centralised system to track grant allocation, a rise in the uptake of digital methods for documentation, a growing necessity for compliance management, increased reporting duties from those providing the funding, and a heightened understanding of the importance of fraud prevention.

Anticipations are high for a swift expansion in the grant management software market over the upcoming years. The estimated growth trajectory predicts that the market will reach $4.47 billion by 2029, displaying a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.6%. Factors contributing to this projected surge during the forecast period include escalating deployment of cloud-based services, an increased focus on instant monitoring, a rising need for donor transparency, surging demand for mobile access, and a growing emphasis on custom-made reporting dashboards. The future trends for this period point towards establishing user-friendly dashboards, automation in compliance monitoring, financial system integration, conjunction with data visualization tools, and advancements in automatic notifications and reminders.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Grant Management Software Market Landscape?

The continued surge in the use of cloud-based solutions is projected to stimulate the expansion of the grant management software market. These cloud-based solutions are software, platforms or services based on remote servers and accessed via the internet, permitting scalable, on-demand computing, eliminating the need for on-premise infrastructure. The switch to these solutions is largely due to their cost-saving benefits, with businesses able to cut down on physical infrastructure, maintenance and IT staffing costs by using flexible, pay-as-you-use cloud services. The implementation of cloud-based solutions encourages the uptake of grant management software by permitting organizations to safely administer, observe, and streamline grant applications, funding and reporting from any part of the world, enhancing productivity, cooperation, and data reach. For example, Eurostat, a government organization based in Luxembourg, noted in December 2023, that around 45.2% of enterprises in the EU turned to cloud computing services like internet-based software, computing power, and storage, reflecting a 4.2% rise from 2021. Consequently, the rising use of cloud-based solutions is promoting the growth of the grant management software market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Grant Management Software Market?

Major players in the Grant Management Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Oracle Corporation

• Salesforce Inc.

• Blackbaud Inc.

• SurveyMonkey

• REI Systems Inc.

• Euna Solutions Inc.

• Good Grants Pty Ltd.

• Submittable Holdings Inc.

• Akoya Inc.

• Neon CRM Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Grant Management Software Market?

Leading firms in the grants management software market are prioritizing the creation of progressive solutions such as artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. These are designed to simplify the processes of applying for grants, monitoring, and reporting. AI solutions use complex algorithms to analyze data, recognize patterns and carry out tasks without manual intervention. For instance, SmartSimple Software Inc., a Canadian software solutions enterprise, debuted its SmartSimple Cloud + AI in March 2023. This advancement aims to revolutionize the grant management cycle by integrating advanced AI features directly into their platform. The platform makes use of AI to standardize routine tasks, offer customized assistance, and refine workflows specific to each organization. It primarily incorporates two modes of automation: one for managing high-volume tasks and the other interactive mode for delivering personalized insights. This effectively increases efficiency, enhances decision-making abilities and augments productivity throughout the entire grant management procedure.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Grant Management Software Market

The grant management software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise

3) By Organization: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises

4) By End-User: Corporations, Educational Institutes, Government, Healthcare And Human Services, International And National Organization, Philanthropic Organizations, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Application Tracking, Document Management, Reporting, Performance And Outcomes Measurement, Collaboration, Grant Discovery

2) By Services: Implementation And Integration, Training And Education, Support And Maintenance

Grant Management Software Market Regional Insights

In the Grant Management Software Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the predominant region in 2024. It is anticipated that the region with the quickest expansion rate will be Asia-Pacific. The comprehensive report encapsulates data from different regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

