Golf Simulator Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Golf Simulator Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Golf Simulator Market Through 2025?

The size of the golf simulator market has seen a significant increase over recent times. Its valuation is expected to escalate from $1.67 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, pegging the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) at 11.7%. The boosted growth in the historical period is linked to a heightened interest in golf as a leisurely activity in developing economies, an increased amount of commercial entertainment venues providing simulator-based games, a heightened consciousness about the health benefits stemming from golf-related practice routines, a rising inclination towards customized coaching and training using simulators, as well as the burgeoning popularity of esports and online golf competitions reliant on simulators.

The golf simulator market is predicted to experience swift growth in the upcoming years, soaring to a value of $2.87 billion by 2029, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The projected growth in this period can be associated with a rise in indoor sports activities, the year-round demand for golfing experiences regardless of weather, the growing popularity of sports solutions based on virtual and augmented reality, the increased engagement of younger demographics in golf through digital platforms, and the escalated investments in high-end simulator setups by golf clubs, hotels, and resorts. Notable trends expected during the forecast period encompass the creation of portable and compact simulator systems, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) for improved precision, advancements in high-definition graphics, the proliferation of commercial venues providing simulator experiences, and the emergence of multi-use simulator rooms for residential homes.

Download a free sample of the golf simulator market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27712&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Golf Simulator Market?

The upswing in preference for indoor sports activities is likely to drive the expansion of the golf simulator market. The term ‘indoor sports activities’ encompasses physical games and exercises performed within enclosed spaces, contributing to health, fitness, skill enhancement, and enjoyment, regardless of weather constraints. The popularity of these activities is escalating due to urbanization and the restriction of outdoor space, especially as cities often lack adequate open spaces for outdoor games and leisure. A golf simulator augments the appeal of indoor sports activities by offering an all-year-round, weather-immune practice, thereby rendering it optimal for residences and indoor venues. It aids skill advancement by offering on-the-spot feedback and performance monitoring, thereby escalating ease and involvement for players at any skill levels. For example, in May 2024, the Active Lives Children and Young People survey study for the Academic Year 2022-23 by Basketball England (a UK-based administrative body) indicated an increase in weekly basketball participation among under-16s by over 20,000, going up from 1,178,300 in 2021-22 to 1,198,900 in 2022-23. Thus, the surge in demand for indoor sports activities is steering the growth of the golf simulator market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Golf Simulator Market?

Major players in the Golf Simulator Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Garmin Ltd.

• Golfzon Co. Ltd.

• TrackMan A/S

• Full Swing Golf Inc.

• Rapsodo Inc.

• TruGolf Inc.

• aboutGolf LLC

• Foresight Sports Inc.

• X-Golf America Inc.

• Ernest Sports Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Golf Simulator Market?

Key players in the golf simulator market are emphasizing on the development of products driven by advanced technology, such as launch monitors powered by AI, in order to boost shot precision, deliver custom-tailored coaching, and heighten the user experience at large. Launch monitors powered by AI are devices that utilize artificial intelligence in order to monitor and examine the flight of a golf ball, thereby providing instantaneous data and insights to aid golfers in enhancing their performance. As an example, in January 2024, TeeTime Ventures, a sports technology firm based out of India, unveiled their Protee VX golf simulator at Golfer’s Edge Chennai which enables players to engage with a superior virtual golf experience. This AI-equipped launch monitor imparts immediate, comprehensive feedback on every shot utilizing its dual high-speed cameras and AI technology, thereby enabling golfers to evaluate and refine their swings more effectually. The Protee VX is easy to use for both left-handed and right-handed players, and is compatible with standard golf balls and clubs. It smoothly integrates with widely used simulation software, making it possible for realistic practice all year round in a cost-effective manner. Its thorough data on the ball, the club, and the flight helps users keep a track of their performance and improve their gameplay, whether from the comfort of their home or professional training setups.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Golf Simulator Market

The golf simulator market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type Of Simulator: Full-Swing Simulator, Putting Simulators, Optical Sensor Simulators

2) By Product Type: Indoor Gold Simulators, Outdoor Gold Simulators, Portable Golf Simulators, High-Definition Golf Simulators

3) By Technology: Infrared Technology, Camera-Based Technology, Radar Technology, Projection Technology

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct, Indirect

5) By End User: Commercial, Residential, Educational Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Full-Swing Simulator: Indoor Simulator, Outdoor Simulator, Portable Simulator

2) By Putting Simulators: Indoor Putting, Portable Putting, Smart Putting Mats

3) By Optical Sensor Simulators: Infrared Sensor, Laser Sensor, Camera-Based Sensor

View the full golf simulator market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/golf-simulator-global-market-report

Global Golf Simulator Market - Regional Insights

In the Golf Simulator Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in terms of size for the year 2024. Meanwhile, a rapid expansion is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region during the projected period. The market review encompasses various geographies, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Golf Simulator Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Sports Simulators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sports-simulators-global-market-report

Gaming Simulators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gaming-simulators-global-market-report

Simulators Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/simulators-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.