Embedded Non Volatile Memory Market Size Worth $5.99 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

It will grow to $5.99 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.5%. ” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Embedded Non Volatile Memory Market Worth?

Recent years have seen a swift expansion in the size of the embedded non volatile memory market. It's projected that it will balloon from $3.32 billion in 2024 to $3.75 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. Factors contributing to this growth throughout the historic period include a heightened demand for devices that conserve energy, increased incorporation of internet of things technology, a growing preference in consumer electronics, a burgeoning automotive electronics industry, and a surge in demand for smart city amenities.

Anticipations of swift expansion are set for the embedded non-volatile memory market size in the coming years. A projected growth to $5.99 billion in 2029 is expected, with a 12.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The surge in the forecast period may be credited to increased data security and integrity needs, growing government efforts and investments, heightened adoption rates of advanced driver-assistance systems, heightened demand for high-performance memory solutions, and an escalating demand for wearable devices. The forecast period is expected to witness key trends including advancements in procedures for manufacturing semiconductors, technological progress in memory architectures, foundry service developments and partnerships, enhancements in memory density and speed, and hybrid memory system technological advancements.

What Are The Factors Driving The Embedded Non Volatile Memory Market?

Anticipated expansion in the electronics manufacturing sector could fuel the growth of the embedded non volatile memory market. Electronics manufacturing entails the creation of electronic components and equipment, involving the assembly of circuitry, semiconductors, and systems. The surge in electronics manufacturing is largely attributed to the rapid global transition towards digitalization, stimulating demand for intelligent, integrated, and automated devices across multiple sectors. Embedded non-volatile memory aids the evolution of electronics manufacturing by providing dependable, compact, and energy-efficient data storage within chips, crucial to sophisticated electronics such as IoT devices, automotive systems, and intelligent appliances. For instance, the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association reported in May 2023 that Japan's consumer electronic equipment production reached $218.31 million (32,099 million yen) — a substantial increase of 127.0% from May 2022. Consequently, the upswing in electronics manufacturing is propelling the embedded non volatile memory market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The Embedded Non Volatile Memory Market?

Major players in the Embedded Non Volatile Memory Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

• Intel Corporation

• Fujitsu Ltd.

• SK Hynix Inc.

• Infineon Technologies AG

• STMicroelectronics N.V

• Micron Technology Inc.

• GlobalFoundries Inc.

• Western Digital Technologies Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Embedded Non Volatile Memory Market?

Leading firms in the embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) market are concentrating on technological innovations like resistive random-access memory (ReRAM) to provide quicker, more power-efficient, reliable, and secure memory solutions for system-on-chip (SoC) applications. ReRAM is a variety of non-volatile memory (NVM) that stores data by changing a material's resistance, offering rapid, power-efficient, and long-lasting data storage for electronic devices. For example, in March 2023, the semiconductor IP company of Israel, Weebit Nano Limited, collaborated with US-based semiconductor manufacturer, SkyWater Technology, to launch their first embedded non-volatile memory module. This module presents incredibly low power usage, high write endurance up to 100,000 cycles, and quick access and programming speeds. Adding to these features, it has high resistance to radiation and electromagnetic interference. Given its secure, modular design, the module is suitable for analog and mixed-signal, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, industrial, and medical system-on-chip applications.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Embedded Non Volatile Memory Market Share?

The embedded non volatile memory market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Flash Memory, Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory, Ferroelectric Random Access Memory, Resistive Random Access Memory, Phase Change Memory, Other Product Types

2) By Wafer Size: <100 Mm, >100 Mm

3) By Application: Smartphones, Wearables, Smart Tvs, Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Infotainment System, Networking, Smart Home Devices, Industrial Sensors, Medical Appliances, Other Applications 4) By End-Use Industry: Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Communication, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Flash Memory: Not OR Flash Memory (NOR) Flash, Not AND Flash Memory (NAND) Flash

2) By Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM): Serial Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory, Parallel Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory

3) By Ferroelectric Random Access Memory (FeRAM): Standalone Ferroelectric Random Access Memory, Embedded Ferroelectric Random Access Memory

4) By Resistive Random Access Memory (ReRAM): Discrete Resistive Random Access Memory, Embedded Resistive Random Access Memory

5) By Type Phase Change Memory (PCM): Single-Level Cell Phase Change Memory, Multi-Level Cell Phase Change Memory

6) By Other Product Types: Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory, Nano Random Access Memory, Programmable Metallization Cell Memory, Three-Dimensional Cross Point Memory

What Are The Regional Trends In The Embedded Non Volatile Memory Market?

In the 2025 Embedded Non Volatile Memory Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific held the leading position in the previous year, 2024. North America, however, is predicted to exhibit the fastest growth rate in the foreseen period. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

