Event Camera Module Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 18.2% Through 2025-2029

Event Camera Module Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Event Camera Module Market?

The market for event camera modules has witnessed swift expansion in the preceding years. The forecast predicts a growth from a market size of $3.82 billion in 2024 to $4.53 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The historical period growth was propelled by factors such as the escalating demand for quick imaging, utilization in autonomous vehicles, enhancement in industrial automation, the burgeoning interest in robotics research, and the progression in automotive adas systems.

The market size for the event camera module is predicted to experience a swift expansion in the coming years, with an anticipated growth to $8.83 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1%. The surge during the forecast period can be credited to a heightened demand for real-time data processing, an amplified emphasis on energy-efficient imaging solutions, an escalated intake in healthcare and biomedical imaging, an emerging trend of camera module miniaturization, and a burgeoning market presence in consumer electronics. Key trends forecasted for this period encompass improvements in sensor design and pixel architecture, the assimilation of event cameras into autonomous vehicle systems, strides in technology for real-time data processing algorithms, evolutions in robotics and automation applications, and progress in neuromorphic engineering to enhance perception.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Event Camera Module Market?

The growth in demand for industrial automation is seen as a key factor propelling forward the event camera module market. Industrial automation utilizes technologies such as computers, robots and data processing systems to control and manage industrial processes, requiring limited human interaction. The push for increased industrial automation primarily comes from a desire for greater efficiency, with the aim of businesses to cut down production time, lessen mistakes, and make the most efficient use of resources to curb expenses and enhance the quality of their output. This growing need for industrial automation thus fuels the usage of event camera modules, as these cameras offer quick, highly accurate motion detection and real-time observation crucial for automated industrial processes. For example, in April 2024, the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a non-profit organization based in Germany, reported a 12% rise in total industrial robot installations in 2023, amounting to 44,303 units. In the automotive sector, sales increased by 1%, marking a record installation of 14,678 robots. This follows a significant 47% uptick in automotive installations in 2022, which peaked at 14,472 units. Consequently, the surge in demand for industrial automation is accepted as a growth driver for the event camera module market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Event Camera Module Market?

Major players in the Event Camera Module Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• STMicroelectronics N.V.

• Pepperl+Fuchs SE

• Melexis NV

• Himax Technologies Inc.

• Lucid Vision Labs

• IDS Imaging Development Systems

• Prophesee S.A.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Event Camera Module Market?

Prominent players in the event camera module market are increasingly turning to advanced technologies such as event-based vision sensing. This enhancement seeks to boost the effectiveness of motion perception, curtail data latency, and heighten performance in swift-changing and low-illumination settings. Event-based vision sensing is a novel technology where each pixel of an image sensor detects individual brightness shifts over time, thereby facilitating fast, low-latency, and energy-saving motion detection without the necessity for full image frames. An illustration of this is when OpenMV LLC, an American tech company, introduced the Prophesee GenX320 camera module in February 2025. This particular module incorporates event-based vision sensing into its built-in platform, characterized by an asynchronous pixel-level function for effective motion detection using minimal data rates and starting power utilization at a mere 3mW. It offers an impressive dynamic range beyond 140dB, functions under illumination as low as 0.05 lux, and has adaptable analog bias presets through the OpenMV IDE. Intended for high-speed and low-light applications, the module offers compact proportions, a 104° visual field, and smooth integration with the OpenMV Cam RT1062 and H7 plus platforms.

What Segments Are Covered In The Event Camera Module Market Report?

The event camera module market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Monochrome, Color Event Cameras, Neuromorphic Sensors, Dynamic Vision Sensor (DVS)

2) By Resolution: Standard, High

3) By Application: Automotive And Mobility, Industrial Automation And Robotics, Consumer Electronics, Security And Surveillance, Healthcare And Biomedical Imaging, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Monochrome: High-Speed Monochrome, Low-Power Monochrome, High-Resolution Monochrome, Compact Monochrome

2) By Color Event Cameras: High-Speed Color, Low-Power Color, High-Resolution Color, Compact Color

3) By Neuromorphic Sensors: Asynchronous Neuromorphic, Synchronous Neuromorphic, Low-Power Neuromorphic, High-Performance Neuromorphic

4) By Dynamic Vision Sensor (DVS): High-Speed Dynamic Vision, Low-Power Dynamic Vision, High-Resolution Dynamic Vision, Compact Dynamic Vision

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Event Camera Module Market?

In the Event Camera Module Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest market in 2024. Predicted growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific region during the projected period. The significant regions highlighted in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa.

