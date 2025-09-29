Make sure you get the best priced fuel this long weekend

Release date: 29/09/25

The long weekend is the perfect time to enjoy South Australia’s magnificent regions and the Malinauskas Government is encouraging South Australian motorists to get the best price at the pump via real-time petrol price monitoring.

Inspectors from Consumer and Business Services are keeping a close eye on holiday locations in the lead up to the long weekend with a fuel blitz targeting popular spots across metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia.

In addition to the metro area, the Eyre Peninsula, Yorke Peninsula, Riverland, Murray Bridge, South East, Barossa, Adelaide Hills and the Fleurieu Peninsula are all under close inspection to make sure South Australians are getting the correct price at the pump.

Under the fuel pricing information scheme, fuel retailers are required to report their prices to a central database within 30 minutes of changing the price at the pump.

Drivers can then access free fuel price information via fuel price apps including Petrol Spy, Motor Mouth, the RAA app, SA Bowser: Should I Fuel?, Fuel Price Australia, ServoTrack and Pumped, which can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

According to the RAA, real-time petrol price monitoring is estimated to have saved South Australian motorists $342 per year on average.

CBS inspectors regularly monitor service stations to ensure compliance particularly in the lead up to busy periods such as long weekends. They also investigate complaints as they are raised.

Petrol station operators face penalties of $649 ($550 plus $99 Victim of Crime levy) - or fines in court of up to $10,000.

CBS has conducted more than 4055 inspections, investigated 2250 complaints and issued 441 warnings and 70 expiations totalling more than $45,000 in fines and levies since the scheme’s introduction.

Anyone who believes a service station is in breach is encouraged to report it to Consumer and Business Services: https://www.cbs.sa.gov.au/campaigns/find-the-cheapest-fuel

Make sure you are getting the best priced fuel, no matter where you are in South Australia this long weekend.

Inspectors are out making sure the price on the app matches the price at the pump.

Using the real-time petrol price monitoring apps is the best way to ensure you’re not paying more at the bowser than you should.

If you see a price that doesn’t match the price on the app, please report it to CBS.