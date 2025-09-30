Fourth Party Logistics Market to Reach USD $100.83 Billion by 2029 at 9.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fourth Party Logistics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Fourth Party Logistics Market In 2025?

The market size of fourth-party logistics has experienced a robust growth in the past few years. The projected growth shows an increase from $64.88 billion in 2024 to $71.05 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. This progress during the previous period can be credited to the escalating demand for comprehensive supply chain visibility, increased intricacies in global supply chains, mounting pressure to lessen logistics expenditure and enhance profit margins, a heightened focus on supply-chain resilience and risk control, coupled with expanding regulatory and sustainability mandates.

Expectations indicate a robust expansion in the fourth party logistics market size in the forthcoming years. The market is anticipated to elevate to a worth of $100.83 billion by 2029, progressing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include an escalating need for scalability and flexibility during peak seasons, the expanding inclination towards strategic outsourcing and concentration on core competencies, augmented demand for omnichannel and final-touch integration, the rise of global trading trends, and increased emphasis on expediting deliveries and enhancing customer experience. Noteworthy trends forecasted for this period are the incorporation of blockchain and digital ledger technologies, progress in self-driving vehicles and drones, development in warehouse automation and robotics, the merging of cloud-based supply chain platforms, and the utilization of digital twin technology in managing supply chains.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Fourth Party Logistics Market?

The burgeoning e-commerce industry is anticipated to boost the expansion of the fourth-party logistics market in the future. The e-commerce sector represents the part of the economy involving the online exchange of goods or services between businesses and consumers. The growth in the e-commerce sector results from the increasing ease of online shopping that enables consumers to browse, compare, and buy products at any time without the need to visit physical stores. Fourth-party logistics play a crucial role in the e-commerce sector by overseeing and synergizing the entire supply chain, meshing together logistics, technology, and data analysis to guarantee quicker, more effective, and more affordable delivery to customers. As an example, data from the Census Bureau, a government agency in the US, revealed that during the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2024, e-commerce sales surged by 9.4% in comparison to the same time in 2023. This increase surpassed the overall retail sales gain of 3.8% and accounted for 16.4% of all retail sales. Therefore, the burgeoning e-commerce industry is fuelling the growth of the fourth party logistics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Fourth Party Logistics Industry?

Major players in the Fourth Party Logistics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• United Parcel Service Inc.

• A.P. Moller – Maersk

• Accenture Plc

• Kuehne + Nagel International AG

• Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

• XPO Logistics Inc.

• Ekart Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

• Logistics Plus Inc.

• 4flow AG

• De Rijke Group

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Fourth Party Logistics Market?

Leading companies in the fourth party logistics market are making strides towards innovative initiatives, such as quickened digitalization, to facilitate swift amalgamation of supply chain associates, streamline the flow of data, and boost end-to-end transparency. This expedited digitalization involves the quick uptake and amalgamation of digital tools all through supply chain procedures to accomplish fast effectiveness, transparency, and network within a reduced time span. For instance, in June 2023, Oregon International Air Freight, a supply chain management firm based in the US, initiated a cloud-based supply chain orchestration platform powered by Orkestra. This platform provides comprehensive visibility of consignments and net performance, brings together isolated data into a unified source of accuracy, synchronizes with ERP, TMS, OMS, and WMS and facilitates real-time scrutiny, situation imitations and aggressive supply chain management. As a result, companies can refine operations, lower costs and tackle disruptions swiftly.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fourth Party Logistics Market Report?

The fourth party logistics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Freight Forwarding, Warehousing And Distribution, Customs Clearance, Value-Added Services, Consulting And Management Services

2) By Technology Adoption: Automated Logistics Solutions, Blockchain Technology, Internet Of Things (IoT) Integration, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Cloud-Based Logistics Platforms

3) By Mode Of Transportation: Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways

4) By End-User: Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Food And Beverages, Industrial, Retail, Healthcare, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Freight Forwarding: Ocean Freight, Air Freight, Rail Freight, Road Freight, Multimodal Freight

2) By Warehousing and Distribution: Public Warehousing, Private Warehousing, Automated Warehousing, Cold Storage, Cross Docking

3) By Customs Clearance: Import Clearance, Export Clearance, Transit Clearance, Duty Management, Regulatory Compliance

4) By Value-Added Services: Packaging and Labeling, Kitting and Assembly, Product Inspection, Reverse Logistics, Quality Control

5) By Consulting and Management Services: Supply Chain Consulting, Freight Management, Risk Management, Technology Integration, Performance Analytics

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Fourth Party Logistics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the greatest market share in the global fourth party logistics sector. Predictions for 2025 indicate that the Asia-Pacific region is set to experience the most rapid growth. The comprehensive report on fourth party logistics encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The Business Research Company

