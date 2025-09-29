Majority of new consultants take up posts where they trained: new RCP survey findings show that NHS should improve training experience to recruit and retain senior doctors

The Royal College of Physicians (RCP) has today published the results of its annual survey of doctors who completed their Certificate of Completion of Training (CCT) in 2024. The survey provides a unique insight into the experiences of over 300 new consultants across 30 medical specialties.

The survey, run in partnership with the Joint Royal Colleges of Physicians Training Board (JRCPTB), the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh (RCPE) and the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow (RCPSG), achieved a 28% response rate with 310 doctors taking part, and was open between January–March 2025:

of respondents were working in substantive consultant posts within one month of obtaining their CCT, and had taken up a consultant post within a year 75% took up posts in the same region where they trained

took up posts in the same region where they trained 46% reported looking after general internal medicine (GIM) inpatients in their consultant roles, up from 42% in 2023

reported looking after general internal medicine (GIM) inpatients in their consultant roles, up from 42% in 2023 37% of respondents were working less than full time (LTFT) or flexibly, with 90% of those working LTFT finding it easy to agree job plans with their new departments

of respondents were working less than full time (LTFT) or flexibly, with 90% of those working LTFT finding it easy to agree job plans with their new departments Only 37% reported being offered a mentor or equivalent support on appointment, and just 21% knew of a formal new consultant development programme in their trust

reported being offered a mentor or equivalent support on appointment, and just knew of a formal new consultant development programme in their trust 45% had undertaken clinical research during training, yet only 36% of new consultants had research time in their job plans.

Three-quarters of new consultants chose to remain in the trust or health board where they trained, underlining the need for employers to provide a high-quality training experience if they want to retain resident doctors and secure their talent pipeline of future senior consultants.

While most respondents felt well-prepared for their new role, a minority reported difficulties in areas such as patient administration, service development and managing the training of others. Mentorship and structured induction were highlighted as areas needing improvement.

Dr Stella George, RCP director of medical workforce data and insights team, said: "Our seventeenth annual survey of new consultants gives us vital workforce intelligence. It is encouraging to see that most CCT holders find a consultant post quite quickly. Geography is clearly one of the most important factors to senior residents when considering a consultant post, as is a high proportion of specialty time in a job plan and the ability to work flexibly. If NHS trusts and health boards can improve the quality and experience of training, ensure job plans offer enough specialty work to be attractive, and offer flexibility, they’ll find it easier to recruit and retain senior doctors. However, there is clearly more to do to support doctors in the transition to consultant, particularly around mentorship and development opportunities."

Dr Aidan O’Neill, RCP New Consultants Committee deputy chair and representative for Northern Ireland said: "It is positive that more new consultants are providing general medical care alongside their specialty, but the lack of consistent support around mentorship and induction remains concerning. Employers must make sure new consultants have the guidance and support they need to thrive."

Professor Tom Solomon, RCP academic vice president said: "It is deeply concerning to see protected time for research in consultant job plans fall from 50% last year to just 36% in 2025. At the same time, the proportion of new consultants who want to do research but can’t because of workload and work–life balance pressures has risen sharply. This shows there is real appetite among our members to carry out research, but this is being squeezed out by service pressures.

"Research is vital to improving patient care and supports economic growth, so this trend is a worrying step in the wrong direction. That’s why the RCP continues to call for better job planning, with clear recognition of time for research alongside clinical work."

The RCP New Consultants Committee will use the findings to inform its programme of events and the development of RCP Launchpad resources, while the data will also feed into wider workforce planning discussions across the UK in the RCP’s role as the voice of physicians.