The most wonderful time of the year: reflections on winter pressures, prevention and helping others

In a special end-of-year blog to celebrate the festive season, Dr Zuzanna Sawicka, RCP clinical director for patient safety and clinical standards, reflects on the little things that we can all do to support each other and the NHS this winter.

’Tis the season to be jolly – yet every winter reminds us that while most people wind down for Christmas, hospitals across the UK continue to experience significant pressures. The colder months reliably bring an increase in admissions, and this year is no exception. The number of patients with flu in hospital beds across England is already 56% higher than in the same period last year.

What can any of us realistically do to support our health and care system? What practical steps can we all take to reduce avoidable harm, prevent illness and ease pressure on overstretched teams? Winter pressures will never be solved by goodwill alone. But small, meaningful acts can make a real difference to patients, colleagues and the resilience of the NHS as a whole.

Prevention begins at home

Prevention is not only a public health message; it is also a personal one. One of the simplest, most effective things we can all do is ensure that we are vaccinated against flu. We encourage our patients to be vaccinated, but do we model that behaviour ourselves?

A vaccinated medical workforce is more resilient, less likely to need sick leave and better protected against complications. While vaccines do not always prevent symptoms entirely, they reduce illness severity and duration – and help maintain staffing levels at a time when every shift counts. Vaccination also protects vulnerable patients, who rely on us to keep them safe.

Thoughtful gifts at Christmas

Many of us are thinking about Christmas presents for loved ones – but some gifts also have a preventive benefit. A warm blanket, a thick jumper or a pair of cosy slippers can be more than a seasonal gesture. As the cost of living continues to bite, many older people struggle to heat their homes. Staying warm reduces the risk of illness, frailty and falls.

Around one in three people aged over 65 and one in two aged over 80 will experience a fall each year. The Falls and Fragility Fracture Audit Programme at the RCP has highlighted this year that more than 70,000 people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland experience major fragility fractures annually – a number expected to double by 2060 without effective prevention and treatment.

A bottle of wine or spirits is a common Christmas gift. But in the RCP’s snapshot survey in June 2025, one in four physicians reported that at least half of their caseload involved conditions caused or exacerbated by alcohol dependence. Alcohol remains the UK’s most widely used drug. So perhaps this year is the moment to consider alcohol-free alternatives – even swapping one bottle for an alcohol-free equivalent can send a positive message.

A greener Christmas

Sustainability also belongs in our seasonal reflections. The RCP’s newly updated Green physician toolkit encourages clinicians to consider how their everyday decisions affect the environment – and how climate change, in turn, affects patient health.

The toolkit suggests practical clinical actions such as reducing unnecessary prescribing, minimising waste, limiting unwarranted blood tests over busy bank holiday periods and advocating for sustainability in clinical governance. Perhaps a new year’s resolution for physicians could be to read the toolkit and make at least one green commitment for 2026.

The season of giving – and the growing need for support

Charitable giving is deeply associated with this time of year, and the need has rarely felt more urgent. Homelessness has risen sharply: 132,410 households in England are now living in temporary accommodation – a 76% increase since last year – and rough sleeping in London has risen 63% in a decade. This winter, many of us will walk past tents and NHS-issued blankets that are being used not for comfort, but for survival. Healthcare charities, social care organisations and hospices also face acute financial pressures. Even small donations or acts of kindness can make a meaningful difference. As clinicians, we can also ensure that patients discharged over the festive period leave with clear information on how to access social care, community services and urgent support. A single conversation may prevent a crisis later.

Loneliness – the quiet winter pressure

Not all Christmas pressure shows up in emergency departments. Loneliness is a silent but profound public health challenge. In early 2025, the Office for National Statistics reported that 7.1% of adults experience chronic loneliness, and one adult in four feels lonely at least some of the time. While many will be surrounded by family this Christmas, others will have no visitors, no gifts and no company. If you have a neighbour who lives alone, or a patient whose family rarely visits, a small gesture – a card, a call, a conversation – can transform someone’s experience.

Final reflections

Physicians have long been trusted for their knowledge, judgement and compassion. Many of us will spend the Christmas period doing what our profession always does: caring for patients, navigating complex decisions, supporting families, and working as part of multidisciplinary teams who keep the NHS running while the rest of the country sleeps.

The words of Dr Kate Granger – whose ‘Hello, my name is’ campaign transformed patient care – remind us that the little things matter. A smile. A warm wish. A moment of kindness. These gestures sustain us as much as they support our patients.

Wherever you are this Christmas – on shift, at home, or somewhere in between – thank you for everything you do. Wishing you a peaceful festive season and, for all of us and for the NHS, a healthier and more hopeful 2026.