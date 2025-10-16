Ufine Battery Showcases Advanced Lithium Battery Solutions at KES 2025

Ufine Battery at KES 2025

SOUTH KOREA, October 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ufine Battery , a leading Chinese manufacturer of customized lithium batteries, is excited to announce its participation in KES 2025 (Korea Electronics Show) from October 21st to 24th. You can visit us at A Hall 1F, Booths A713 & A714 to explore our innovative energy storage solutions.With 17 years of experience, Ufine Battery has served over 1,000 customers worldwide and obtained more than 200 certifications, establishing itself as a trusted partner in the battery industry. Our factory provides flexible minimum order quantities starting from just 1 piece, ensuring tailored solutions for businesses of all sizes. Contact us now for more informationWe provide tailor-made solutions to meet diverse customer requirements, offering full customization in size, voltage, capacity, and discharge rate, ensuring optimal performance for any application.Comprehensive Product LineUfine Battery offers a wide range of lithium battery solutions to meet diverse application needs:- Lithium Polymer Battery: 3.7 V Li-ion (30–12,000mAh), 3.8 V Li-ion Battery- Li-ion 18650 Battery: 2000–3500mAh, including other cylindrical Li-ion batteries- LiFePO4 Battery: 3.2–48 V, ideal for high-reliability applications- Special Shape Battery: Curved and irregular round batteries- Lithium Battery Packs: 7.4 V, 11.1 V, 18650 Battery Packs- Special Batteries: High rate discharge, high-temperature lithium, low-temperature, and ultra-thin batteriesWhy Choose Ufine Battery?√ Direct factory supply for competitive pricing√ Flexible battery dimensions and specifications√ Low minimum order quantities for customized solutions√ 17 years of manufacturing experience√ Full range of international certificationsAt KES 2025, Ufine Battery will showcase its latest high-performance lithium battery technologies, from ultra-thin batteries for compact devices to high-rate and temperature-resistant batteries for industrial applications. Our team will be on-site to provide technical consultations, discuss customized solutions, and help attendees select the perfect battery for their projects.Join us at KES 2025 and discover how Ufine Battery is transforming energy storage solutions, powering innovations across consumer electronics, industrial equipment, smart devices, and more.About Ufine BatteryFounded in China, Ufine Battery is dedicated to providing high-quality, safe, and customizable lithium battery solutions worldwide. With extensive experience and a wide product portfolio, we empower our customers with reliable, application-specific energy solutions.

Custom Lithium-ion Battery Manufactaturer in China | Ufine Battery

