East London School of Music - in High Demand

Celebrating 10 years of musical excellence, supporting more disadvantaged families in need.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The East London School of Music (ELSOM) is a small charity registered in the UK that promotes the art and training of classical music for the benefit of the public, particularly focusing on supporting children and families from black and ethnic minorities, although not exclusively. ELSOM strives to make classical music training more accessible to disadvantaged families who may not have the means to afford lessons or purchase their own instruments. Families gain from engaging in creative musical activities, such as learning to play musical instruments and understanding music theory, which fosters social interaction and contributes to improved mental health and wellbeing. The school is currently based in Hackney, East London.Website: www.elsomonline.org.uk Currently, ELSOM is celebrating remarkable success while also confronting a significant challenge. Following a decade of consistent growth, the demand for its services has surged. The waiting lists have reached unprecedented lengths, with potential music students eager to enroll!Challenge: Expand accommodation and capacity: After ten years in their existing location (a church building), ELSOM is in search of larger facilities, ideally a school building that will feature rehearsal and teaching rooms, secure instrument storage, and quiet study areas to cater to the next generation of music students.Impact:60 additional places opened within six weeks150+ learners supported throughout the yearQuicker bursary decisionsPublic impact updates at 30/60/90 daysELSOM is seeking funding for its first professional rebranding and a modern website: While a decade of organic growth has been a tremendous achievement, families struggling to access ELSOM's website are unable to receive assistance. The rebranding will involve a slight name change from East London School of Music to East London School of Classical Music.- END -For more information, questions or queries, please contact:Fiona PacquetteEmail: info@elsomonline.org.uk

East London School of Music Community Orchestra Project 19.05.24

