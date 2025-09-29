Canadian Seniors’ Fall-Related Injuries Reach Crisis Levels in 2023

New data: 81,600+ hospitalizations, 212,570 ER visits & 7,189 deaths from senior falls, costing Canada’s healthcare system $5.6B each year.

These statistics are a wake-up call—not just numbers, but Canadian families facing devastating consequences. Every Canadian deserves the chance to live safely and independently at home.” — Wil Thomas

TORONTO, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, ON, September 27, 2025 – SeniorsBulletin.ca , a national resource on senior safety and aging in place, is sounding the alarm as new data from 2022 and 2023 shows fall-related injuries among Canadian seniors have surged to crisis levels. In 2023, more than 81,600 Canadians aged 65 and older were hospitalized due to falls – a record high – reflecting a sharp rise in serious injuries among older adults nationwide.Additional findings underscore the scope of the crisis. Ontario and Alberta reported a combined 212,570 emergency room visits for falls among seniors in 2023. Falls proved fatal for 7,189 seniors in 2022. These preventable accidents are now a leading cause of injury-related hospitalizations and fatalities among older Canadians. The financial toll is staggering as well – senior falls are estimated to cost Canada’s healthcare system $5.6 billion every year.For Canadians 65 and over, falls have long been the leading cause of injury-related hospital stays and deaths. The overall number of senior fall incidents has been rising year over year, apart from a brief drop during the early pandemic period. With Canada’s population rapidly aging, experts warn that fall-related injuries will continue to climb without stronger preventive action and awareness.“These figures are more than just numbers – each represents a senior whose life has been upended by a preventable tragedy,” said Wil Thomas, Editor at Seniors Bulletin. “We need to treat this rise in falls as a serious national crisis. The good news is most falls can be prevented – with the right awareness, home safety measures, and assistive tools, more seniors can avoid injuries and live safely at home.”As part of its prevention mission, SeniorsBulletin.ca serves as a trusted national resource for seniors and caregivers. The site offers comprehensive fall prevention guides, home safety checklists, and expert comparisons of aging-in-place tools and technologies – from medical alert systems to stairlifts – to help families choose the right safety solutions. It also connects readers with information on home improvement grants and funding programs that seniors can access to make their homes safer and more accessible.Call to Action: With fall injuries on the rise, Seniors Bulletin urges seniors, families, and community organizations across Canada to make fall prevention a priority. Simple steps taken today – removing tripping hazards, installing grab bars and proper lighting, using mobility aids, and staying active – can save lives and preserve independence. Visit SeniorsBulletin.ca to access free resources, guides, and tools that can help prevent falls and keep older Canadians safe in their homes.About SeniorsBulletin.caSeniorsBulletin.ca is a Canadian online publication dedicated to senior safety and aging in place. It provides up-to-date information, guides, and product comparisons on everything from medical alert systems and home mobility aids to fall prevention strategies and caregiver resources. Edited by Wil Thomas, Seniors Bulletin’s mission is to empower seniors and their caregivers with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed decisions and live independently for as long as possible.Media Contact:Wil Thomas, EditorSeniorsBulletin.caEmail: wil.thomas@seniorsbulletin.caPhone: (647)-930-4447

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.