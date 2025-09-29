Sweet Mooncakes, Bright Lanterns & Big Smiles: Celebrate the Moon Festival in City Heights on October 4

event flyer

Hands-on fun, sweet treats, and Mid-Autumn cheer in City Heights

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Saigon San Diego invites families, neighbors, and friends to a joyful Moon Festival Celebration on Saturday, October 4, 2025, at Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park (City Heights). From 3:00pm to 9:00pm, the park will be alive with laughter, music, dancing lions, glowing lanterns, sweet mooncakes, and even a family movie under the stars!The highlight of the festival is a hands-on Mooncake-Making Party (3:00–7:00 PM). Guests of all ages can roll dough, press beautiful molds, and take home their very own mooncakes—while supplies last. The best part? No baking or cooking is required, so everyone can join in the fun.“Mooncakes are more than a dessert—they’re a warm invitation to gather, to share stories, and to celebrate the light we carry for one another,” said Tram Lam, organizer with Little Saigon San Diego. “Come for the treats, stay for the smiles, and bring the kids—this activity is quick, easy, and so much fun!”Festival HighlightsCommunity Trash Pick-Up (3:00–4:00 PM): Team up with friends to make City Heights shine! The group collecting the most trash will win prizes.Mooncake-Making Stations: Roll, press, and create your own traditional mooncake — fun, easy, and delicious.Lantern Decoration & Parade: Kids can decorate their own lanterns, then join the magical parade as the sun sets.Lion Dance & Cultural Performances: Feel the drums, watch the colors, and experience Vietnamese traditions come alive.Bouncy House Fun: A safe and exciting play zone for the little ones.Movie in the Park (7:00–9:00 PM): Bring your blankets and enjoy a family movie under the night sky.Free Popcorn: Because no movie night is complete without it!Event DetailsWhat: Little Saigon San Diego Moon Festival & Mooncake-Making PartyWhen: Saturday, October 4, 2025 | 3:00–9:00 PMWhere: Officer Jeremy Henwood Memorial Park, City HeightsCost: Free and family-friendly; first-come, first-served while supplies lastWhy It MattersThe Mid-Autumn Festival (Tết Trung Thu) is one of the most beloved celebrations across Asia, honoring reunion, gratitude, and wonder—traditionally marked by lanterns, the full moon, and mooncakes shared among loved ones. In San Diego, the festival brings neighbors together across cultures, creating joyful bridges of understanding through food, play, and tradition.

