San Francisco VA offers new therapies for early-stage Alzheimer’s

Veterans facing the challenges of early stage Alzheimer’s disease now have a powerful ally in the San Francisco VA Health Care System. Recognizing the urgent need to address Alzheimer’s in the Veteran community, VA is stepping up with groundbreaking treatments that give Veterans more time, more independence and more hope.

Alzheimer’s: A growing challenge for Veterans

Today, approximately 500,000 Veterans live with Alzheimer’s disease, with the number projected to reach nearly 540,000 by 2033. Veterans face a higher risk than the general population, with contributing factors including traumatic brain injury, post-traumatic stress disorder, exposure to Agent Orange and chronic medical conditions.

Stepping up for Veterans

In 2023, VA began covering two groundbreaking anti-amyloid therapies—lecanemab (Leqembi) and donanemab (Kisunla)—for eligible Veterans with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease. These are the first disease-modifying treatments approved to slow cognitive decline, shown in clinical trials to reduce disease progression by 27–35% over 18 months, delaying the onset of more severe symptoms by four to five months.

In March 2025, the first Veteran at San Francisco VA began treatment with one of these therapies, marking a milestone in access and innovation. For Veterans, this isn’t just about medicine; it’s about reclaiming quality of life and staying connected to the people and activities they value most.

Guided by expertise

Providing these advanced treatments requires a skilled, multidisciplinary team—including neurologists, geriatricians, radiologists, pharmacists and specialists from the Memory Disorders Clinic and Infusion Center. At San Francisco VA, care is coordinated through the Advanced Alzheimer’s Therapeutics Committee, which ensures every patient receives a rigorous screening, a personalized treatment plan and close safety monitoring.

Only 19 VA medical centers nationwide currently offer anti-amyloid therapies. San Francisco VA’s inclusion in this select group reflects its deep expertise in Alzheimer’s care and its unwavering commitment to Veterans. While these treatments are not a cure, they represent a major step forward, helping Veterans slow the disease’s progression and maintain independence longer.

A partnership in the fight against Alzheimer’s

For the Veterans beginning this therapy, the battle against Alzheimer’s is deeply personal. With VA’s support, they have access to cutting-edge treatments, experienced providers and a community that understands their unique challenges. Together, they are proving that with determination, medical innovation and a strong support system, progress is possible.

An Alzheimer’s diagnosis is difficult, but Veterans and their caregivers do not have to face it alone. VA is here to support Veterans and their loved ones with world-class care and resources.

It’s never too late to apply for VA health care you’ve earned. If you are a Veteran or know a Veteran who has not yet applied for their VA health care benefits, learn how to get started.

This article was originally published on the VA San Francisco Health Care site and has been edited for style and clarity.