Submit Release
News Search

There were 196 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,373 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury / Runaway Juvenile - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A4008619

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Sgt Mark Pohlman                          

STATION: St Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/28/2025 between 0900 and 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Burke

VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/28/2025 at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile in the town of Burke. Investigation revealed that Olivia Champagne, a 14-year-old female, left her residence on US Route 5 in Burke between 0900 and 1600 and walked in an unknown direction. Olivia was last seen wearing all black clothes, Maroon Nike Air Jordan sneakers and had a black and orange drawstring back pack. Olivia is described as being approximately 4’10 110lbs. Anyone with information into this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

Sergeant Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St Johnsbury / Runaway Juvenile - Request for Information

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more