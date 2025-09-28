St Johnsbury / Runaway Juvenile - Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A4008619

DATE/TIME: 9/28/2025 between 0900 and 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Burke

VIOLATION: Runaway Juvenile

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/28/2025 at approximately 1600 hours, the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks received a report of a runaway juvenile in the town of Burke. Investigation revealed that Olivia Champagne, a 14-year-old female, left her residence on US Route 5 in Burke between 0900 and 1600 and walked in an unknown direction. Olivia was last seen wearing all black clothes, Maroon Nike Air Jordan sneakers and had a black and orange drawstring back pack. Olivia is described as being approximately 4’10 110lbs. Anyone with information into this incident is asked to contact the Vermont State Police St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

