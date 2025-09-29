A WWB Production & Canadian Brands Unite to Launch Docuseries Honouring Trailblazing Women

A WWB Production debuts Silver Stars with top Canadian brands—honouring trailblazing women in STEM, sports, and arts across Ontario.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A WWB Production , an Ontario-based independent film and television company, is making waves in the entertainment industry with its docuseries Silver Stars , a celebration of Canadian women in STEM, sports, and the arts. Led by CEO and Founder Lanette Ware-Bushfield , the company produces socially impactful content that amplifies underrepresented voices and drives economic growth across Ontario.Backed by high-profile partners including M·A·C Cosmetics, Flow Water, the National Film Board of Canada, ROOM Magazine, and Oya Black Arts Coalition, A WWB Production is creating compelling screen content that builds a pipeline for emerging BIPOC creatives to gain hands-on experience in professional film production.​​"We connected with Silver Stars right away," said Heba Fawzy of Flow Water. "It's important, it's powerful, and it speaks to the kind of honest impact we want to be part of. We're proud to support a project that's rooted in real stories and real community.A WWB Production's commitment to diversity, sustainability, and community engagement positions it as a rising force in Canadian media. Filming for Silver Stars kicks off this fall, culminating in a gala celebration in November at The Royal Rose Gallery.​"From the moment Lanette and I connected, I knew this would be more than a partnership," said Rosa Calabrese-Teal, owner and founder of The Royal Rose Gallery. "​When ​values-driven companies unite, we don't just tell stories​, we shift culture. We're honored to stand behind Stars, a fearless tribute to the brilliance, resilience, and legacy of Canadian women"​​​The brand collaborations​ we have teamed with are purpose-driven alliances built on trust, shared values, and unwavering support​." said Lanette Ware-Bushfield, CEO of A WWB Production, Inc. "I'm proud to stand with partners who've championed my creative journey and now join me in producing content that's unapologetic​, authentic, and culturally transformative."Mayor Tom Mrakas will join the cast, crew, and industry leaders to honor the project and its impact.About A WWB ProductionA WWB Production is an independent Canadian media company dedicated to producing inclusive, globally resonant content. With a focus on storytelling that empowers and inspires, the company develops original film, television, and digital projects that reflect the richness of Canada's cultural landscape.

