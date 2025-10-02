New Trading Card Game ZOIC launched on Kickstarter that has everything from Dinosaurs to Dragons

The ZOIC TCG begins now!

The new ZOIC TCG features incredible art and unique gameplay mechanics inspired by prehistoric nature and the sci-fi world of Cyberzoic!

ZOIC TCG combines both past and future in ground-shaking primeval battles: testing your wit, strength and strategy. Featuring dinosaurs and prehistoric beasts of Earth and the Dragons of Gaea 2!” — Creative Beast dev team

HACKENSACK, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Jersey-based action figure design company, Creative Beast Studio, has launched a brand new Kickstarter campaign unlike any they've done before. Known for their scientifically-accurate dinosaur action figures since their first Kickstarter back in 2016, the Creative Beasts are now turning their attention to Trading Card Games for their fifth crowdfunding venture.

The setting of their new game, ZOIC, spans across all of the company's 'zoic' brands (Mesozoic, Cenozoic, and Cyberzoic), combining them into a massive timeline that blurs the past and future of our natural world and features everything from dinosaurs, future humans, and alien dragons.

Tapping into their vast archive of fantastic package art and adding plenty of new works as well, the card game illustrations maintain the same visually stunning appeal as their action figures. With 141 cards to collect, its just as much an art gallery as it is a game. But how is that gameplay? They have that covered too!

Zoic has been meticulously developed by the passionate Creative Beast team over the past year and after countless hours of testing and refining, this Trading Card Game is battle-ready. And with its unique natural history-inspired gameplay, combined with futuristic sci-fi elements, ZOIC sets itself apart from any other TCG experience out there!

Funded within the first 10 hrs., the ZOIC TCG is a go and will surely be a hit with fans of all ages, having multiple game options for single or multi-player contests, and even a Zoic Jr. option for ages 5 and up. Pair that with the highly-collectible cards including rare holographics and a Kickstarter exclusive gold coin, fans of TCG's will not want to miss this. For those looking for a different TCG experience that merges both science fact and science fiction, as well super-fun gameplay and beautiful artwork, check out the ZOIC TCG Kickstarter campaign now to be one of the first to own this amazing inaugural set!

Zoic TCG Hype Trailer- LIVE on Kickstarter

