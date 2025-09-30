Engage60 Launches as Civic-Focused Short-Form Video Platform Aiming to Inform and Empower U.S. Voters

New app delivers civic stories in 60 seconds with structured debate and integrated voter action tools.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American voters are overwhelmed. Traditional outlets deliver a flood of headlines, while social platforms reward outrage over understanding. The result: citizens scrolling endlessly through noise, with fewer meaningful ways to engage.Engage60, a newly launched mobile app, aims to change that by compressing civic news into one-minute stories and pairing it with tools for real action.On Engage60, every story is delivered in 60 seconds or less. Users can register their stance with one of four interactive buttons — Agree, Disagree, Perspective, or Take Action. Comments are organized by stance, creating structured discussions rather than chaotic threads.Unlike other platforms, Engage60 connects news directly to civic engagement. A single tap enables users to register to vote, contact their representatives, or access verified resources. The app also provides direct links back to the original reporting source, ensuring maximum transparency.“Engage60 is designed to restore America’s civic heartbeat — one minute at a time,” said Gabe Hill, Founder and CEO and former Venture Capital Investor. “Our platform isn’t just about consuming news. It’s about debate, accountability, and action — making civic participation as seamless as scrolling.”To counter echo chambers, Engage60 uses a Balanced Feed System that defaults to diverse perspectives while still offering personalization. This approach gives users breadth without forcing polarization.With Gen Z and Millennials projected to make up nearly half of the U.S. electorate by 2028, Engage60 leverages the short-form video format these generations already trust and consume daily — reframing it as a civic tool.Impact Goal (2028 Presidential Election):By 2028, Engage60 believes it can help register more than 250,000 new Gen Z and Millennial voters — a quarter of a million young voices, many casting their first ballots, stepping into democracy because civic action was made as simple as tapping a button.With a swipeable interface that feels familiar to Instagram or TikTok but is rooted in trusted reporting, Engage60 is positioning itself as part news outlet, part debate forum, and part civic action hub. The app is scheduled for public launch by the end of this year.“Engage60 isn’t just another civic news app,” Hill said. “It’s where civil debate returns, where diverse voices matter, and where every click can lead to real change.”Engage60 has officially opened their $750K Pre-Seed Round on September 29th. Join their waitlist at Engage60.com or to learn more about investing in their Pre-Seed Round.

