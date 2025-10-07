RED Fashion School Redefines Fashion Education With Streamlined, Industry-Driven Program

"Shaping bold, conscious designers for a changing world.”

RED Fashion School in Norwalk, Connecticut, is redefining fashion education with accelerated certificate program that teaches only what is essential in fashion

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RED Fashion School, a nonprofit institution is reshaping fashion education with a 15-month accelerated certificate program that blends technical training, creative exploration, and real-world industry experience.

Unlike traditional programs, RED’s cooperative model combines two intensive classroom days each week with guided independent studies and professional practice. The approach gives students flexibility to balance education with work while graduating with professional portfolios, industry connections, and job-ready skills.

The school’s faculty includes Kyle Farmer, a designer and educator who previously worked with Vivienne Westwood, currated the MET exbits and taught at Parsons School of Design , and Ph.D. Kiril Hristov, an artist with more than 25 years of teaching experience at FIT and the Academy of Art University, where he worked alongside renowned illustrator Gladis Perint Palmer. Irina Simeonova teaching 23 years at Parsons School of Design who started her career in the US at Mary McFadden, but has a broad european experience. "We are offering a totally sustainable fashion training theaching our students independant thinking and how to florish in the current fashion landscape". our students work on freelance projects while they are in school. One of then got a gig for the rapper M.I.A. We set photoshoots and fashion shows to market our students. After graduation the school continues to support the creative path of it's pupils.

To deepen student learning, RED also invites guest instructors from top fashion houses and leading colleges each semester, offering students exposure to current industry practices and diverse perspectives.

“At RED, we believe fashion education should be fast, flexible, and future-focused,” Simeonova said. “Our mission is simple: Research, Educate, Design. We prepare the next generation of designers to create with skill, purpose, and innovation.”

This program is designed for students who know how to learn, love to learn, and are ambitious about their futures — whether their goal is building a brand or building a portfolio. It also offers a strong pathway for those who are considering a career change or exploring fashion during a gap year, making it both versatile and practical.

Enrollment is now open for the upcoming semester. More information is available at www.redfashion.school

Contact: info@redfashion.school

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.