E-commerce Simplified Challenges AI-Heavy ‘Set-and-Forget’ Amazon Agencies with Precision-First Amazon Growth System

E-commerce Simplified – Amazon growth agency based in Charlotte, NC Ayan Mullick, Founder of E-commerce Simplified

E-commerce Simplified’s precision-first growth model helps Amazon brands scale with hands-on execution, not unchecked automation.

Execution is our differentiator. Agencies can present theories, but results come from hands-on precision.” — Ayan Mullick, Founder of E-commerce Simplified

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E-commerce Simplified , a U.S.-based Amazon growth agency with more than 12 years of client success, has announced the launch of its Precision-First Amazon Growth System. The new approach emphasizes micro-optimizations, data-led decision-making, and competitive intelligence to help Amazon brands achieve consistent, profitable growth without relying on AI-heavy “set-and-forget” agency models.Addressing the Pitfalls of Over-AutomationIn today’s e-commerce landscape, many agencies lean heavily on automation and AI tools. While these can streamline reporting or initial setups, they often lack the nuanced oversight required for sustainable results. E-commerce Simplified is challenging that norm by prioritizing execution at the ground level.“Our clients don’t come to us for cookie-cutter automation,” said Ayan Mullick, Founder of E-commerce Simplified. “They choose us because of consistent, profitable growth. Agencies can present theories, but execution is what drives results.”Precision at the Execution LayerThe Precision-First System is built on strategies that maximize efficiency and eliminate waste:• Micro-Management at Scale – Campaigns optimized multiple times per week instead of monthly adjustments, ensuring ad spend aligns with performance.• Dayparting & Bid Discipline – Running ads only during peak conversion hours, cutting unnecessary spend while improving ROAS.• Search Term Targeting & Pruning – Redirecting budgets toward high-performing keywords while removing loss-making terms.• Competitor Reverse Engineering – Analyzing rivals’ keywords, creatives, and catalog moves to uncover hidden opportunities.• Creative + Listing Integration – Aligning ad campaigns with refreshed listing copy and design, boosting both traffic and conversion.• Anchor ASIN Funnel Strategy – Using top-performing products to pull traffic across entire catalogs, compounding growth potential.Proven Client SuccessE-commerce Simplified’s approach has delivered measurable results for brands across multiple industries:• Revenue Doubled While Cutting Costs – A home goods brand scaled from ~$200K to $400K per month while ACoS fell below 15%.• Sustained Growth Over Five Months – Another brand generated $222K in sales with a layered PPC funnel strategy, achieving month-over-month growth while maintaining a 29% ACoS.• Predictable Scaling with Hero Products – A brand reached $119K in just three months through disciplined “hero ASIN” targeting and agile budget shifts.These case studies reflect the agency’s core philosophy: growth should be consistent, predictable, and data-backed — not reliant on risky spending spikes or unchecked automation.A Differentiated ApproachUnlike larger agencies that hand off accounts to junior staff or rely on standardized AI tools, E-commerce Simplified keeps senior experts deeply involved in execution. Every account benefits from backend audits, ongoing competitor analysis, and proactive campaign adjustments.“Execution is our differentiator,” Mullick explained. “Audits can always find gaps, but what matters is how you manage day-to-day. That’s where we stand apart.”About E-commerce SimplifiedE-commerce Simplified is a U.S.-based Amazon growth agency dedicated to helping established brands scale profitably. With over 12 years of experience, more than 250 clients served, and $130M+ in client revenue generated, the agency specializes in Amazon PPC management , listing optimization, and brand strategy. Its Precision-First Amazon Growth System represents the next step in delivering measurable, sustainable success for Amazon brands.Website: www.e-commercesimplified.com Media Contact:E-commerce Simplified📧 support@e-commercesimplified.com📞 +1 (980) 410-3177

