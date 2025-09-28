The Mortgage Calculator Enhances Bank Statement Loan Program for Self-Employed Homebuyers

Bank Statement Mortgage Loan Programs for Self Employed Borrowers and Investors The Mortgage Calculator - Mortgage Lender with LIVE Mortgage Rates Equal Housing Lender

New program enhancements allow entrepreneurs and gig economy workers to qualify for home loans using bank statements instead of traditional tax returns.

Our enhanced Bank Statement Loan program is our commitment to providing flexible, common-sense lending solutions for the nation's growing entrepreneurial class.” — Nicholas Hiersche - President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator, a technology-driven mortgage lender, today announced significant enhancements to its Bank Statement Loan program, designed to expand homeownership opportunities for self-employed professionals, entrepreneurs, and gig economy workers. This innovative program allows borrowers to qualify for a mortgage using their bank statements to verify income, bypassing the need for traditional tax returns.

As the American workforce continues to evolve, millions of creditworthy individuals find themselves excluded from conventional mortgage financing due to the complexities of documenting non-traditional income. The Mortgage Calculator's program directly addresses this challenge, offering a streamlined path to securing a home loan for the nation's growing ranks of business owners and freelancers. By analyzing 12 or 24 months of personal or business bank statements, underwriters can accurately assess a borrower's true cash flow and ability to afford a home.

"The entrepreneurial spirit is the backbone of the economy, yet for too long, self-employed individuals have been penalized by an outdated mortgage process," said Nicholas Hiersche of The Mortgage Calculator. "Our enhanced Bank Statement Loan program is our commitment to providing flexible, common-sense lending solutions. We believe that if you can demonstrate consistent income and manage your finances well, you deserve the same opportunity to own a home as anyone else."

Key features of The Mortgage Calculator's Bank Statement Loan Program include:

No Tax Returns Required: Qualification is based on bank statement deposits, not tax-reported income.

Flexible Terms: Options for using 12 or 24 months of statements to document income.

Competitive Rates: Access to favorable terms for both primary residences and investment properties.

High Loan-to-Value (LTV): Financing available for both purchases and refinances with competitive LTV ratios.

Streamlined Process: An easy-to-use online bank statement loan calculator provides instant eligibility estimates.

This program is ideal for consultants, real estate agents, small business owners, and anyone receiving income via 1099s. By focusing on actual cash flow, The Mortgage Calculator provides a more holistic and accurate assessment of a borrower's financial health.

For more information, to see qualification requirements, or to use the free online calculator, please visit The Mortgage Calculator's Bank Statement Loans page.

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed mortgage lender and broker (NMLS #2377459) that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide a vast array of mortgage solutions. The company offers Conventional, FHA, VA, and USDA home loans, as well as thousands of Non-QM programs using alternative income documentation. As one of the best places to work in the United States, The Mortgage Calculator is committed to empowering its loan officers and providing borrowers with seamless, transparent, and competitive financing for all their real estate needs.

The Mortgage Calculator is a registered DBA of Mortgage Calculator Company LLC NMLS #:2377459 Licensed in the following states that require specific licensing disclosures: AZ (#1040352), CA CFL (60DBO-171188), GA Georgia Residential Mortgage Licensee (#2377459), IL MB.6761755 Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Division of Banking, 100 West Randolph, 9th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 1-888-473-4858. Licensed by the NJ Department of Banking and Insurance. Not licensed or conducting business in New York. Mortgage Broker only, not a Mortgage Lender or Mortgage Correspondent Lender in Connecticut.

