Alone On A Synthwave Highway Celebrating All Things Synthwave Music. 100 copies only

MELBOURNE , VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alone On A Synthwave Highway - New Giveaway Compilation CD Celebrating All Things Synthwave Music. After Parx-e Web Zine & No Frills Distribution did a giveaway compilation CD which was all about the record label Eonian Records. Thoughts were turned into trying to get a compilation CD up about Synthwave Music. After Chris first attempt a few years earlier to make it happen, this time it was a lot easier to get people on board.Sixteen tracks of some of the best Synthwave and Synth Pop going around. It took a lot longer than usual to get it up and running. But the end result has been something that Chris is quite proud off.Chris’ friend the amazing Michelle Ellen Camarata is the cover model for the disc like she has been for previous releases. In addition the artwork was done with AI using Kling AI. The results were excellent. Even tho times have changed with regards to Physical Media. Chris still believes in making something that peoples can hold. But making it special and unique in limited numbers that is one of a kind. 100 to be exact. They will be able from the 3rd of October 2025 from Parx-e.com. Once they are gone, they are gone.1. TV Players - Friday Night2. CJ Burnett - Nightscape3. ODYSAYH - Highway 7074. Steve Arrows - Modern Office5. LYST- San Bernadino6. CJ Burnett - High Life7. Steve Arrows - Asiatica Airlines 88918. Cerulean - Uncharted Space9. The Motion Epic - Heartbreakers10. Florida Room - Restless Heart11. SIR GEORGE - Ocean Ryder (Miami Memories)12. LYST - California Games13. Florida Room - Island Glow14. Jacket. & Digital Nights 1987 - Vessel15. Arcade Beach - Isolation16. Cerulean - Out Of Reach

SIR GEORGE - Ocean Ryder (MIAMI MEMORIES) - Alone On A Synthwave Highway Giveaway Compilation CD

