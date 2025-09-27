Governor Stein Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hazardous Weather

NORTH CAROLINA, September 27 - Today Governor Stein declared a State of Emergency as North Carolina prepares for heavy rainfall and potential impacts from Tropical Depression 9 or future named storm Imelda.

“North Carolinians across the state should prepare for tropical weather to bring heavy rainfall and potential flooding,” said Governor Josh Stein. “This State of Emergency will enable North Carolina’s State Emergency Response Team to mobilize resources and prepare for potential impacts. Forecasts remain uncertain, so it’s important that North Carolinians get prepared now, have emergency kits ready, and listen to local emergency guidance to stay safe and informed.”

The State Emergency Response Team is readying swift water rescue teams, search and rescue task forces, law enforcement, National Guard, and other resources to support local response and logistical needs.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media. For tips on preparing for a storm, visit ReadyNC.gov.

North Carolina residents and visitors are advised to follow their local government and local news outlets on websites and on social media. Many local emergency management agencies have public notification systems in place that anyone can sign up for. Sign up for county alert systems here.

In the event of flooding, North Carolina Emergency Management officials recommend these tips:

Listen to local weather forecasts. Flooding can occur with little notice.

For people along the North Carolina coast, make sure that you know your zone. This is how local emergency management officials will issue evacuation orders due to storm surge. Visit KnowYourZone.NC.Gov to search your address and learn which zone you are in.

Enable emergency alerts on your cell phone to receive notifications from the National Weather Service.

Barricades are there for your safety. If you see a barricade, find another route. Do not attempt to go around it.

Turn around if you see flooding to reduce the likelihood of drowning.

Never walk through moving water. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock a person down.

Don’t drive through flooded areas. Just 2 feet of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

Visit FIMAN.NC.Gov to access the state’s more than 600 flood gauges and to sign up for alerts for the gauges closest to your home.

Click here to view Executive Order 26: Declaration of a State of Emergency andTemporary Waiver and Suspension of Motor Vehicle Regulations