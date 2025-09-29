IGS Edge by GrowthIQ: Secure AI for SMBs—Go Live in 21 Days

Navi, your AI navigator, learns from your data

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrowthIQ today announced IGS Edge, a secure, enterprise‑grade AI platform purpose‑built for SMBs to drive faster growth and better customer outcomes. It includes white‑glove onboarding and a 21‑day go‑live guarantee, or no charge.“After conducting AI maturity assessments for more than 80 customers across companies such as technology, wealth management, construction, and mortgage firms, we saw ‘random use of AI’ with one‑off tools, no central knowledge lake, no governance, and disappointing results. That shaped IGS Edge into a turnkey AI platform powered by ChatGPT-5 that moves organizations from ad hoc use of AI to optimized, secure AI,” said Craig Nelson, President, GrowthIQ.At the center is Navi, the AI navigator that learns from your enterprise data: sales, marketing, training materials, meeting transcripts, CRM, and more to power a private knowledge lake, giving teams trusted, up-to-date answers and automated workflows across the tools you already use.Why SMBs choose IGS Edge• Fast time to value: Production pilot in 21 days with managed onboarding and integration.• Don’t start AI from scratch: Orchestrated by Navi, prebuilt AI agents (partial list) include Customer Call Analysis, CRM Quantitative Analysis, Regulatory Compliance, Market Research, Competitive Intelligence, Legal & Risk Assessment, and Strategic Planning, tailored to each customer’s business.• Private AI Knowledge Lake (RAG-powered): AI grounded in your data to improve generative-intelligence relevance and reduce hallucinations, with tailored generated content.• Private, tenant‑isolated deployments with encryption, SSO/RBAC, and audit logging, designed to meet SOC 2 and GDPR standards.• Ongoing success: A dedicated AI advisor is assigned to each customer to set up the knowledge lake, train, and optimize agents for ROI.• Enterprise power, SMB pricing: Affordable plans without surprise of LLM overages.• Continuous improvement: Navi Analytics turns ad‑hoc AI use into optimized, business‑aligned ROI.Customer results: “IGS Edge has been game changing for me as a leader. It has already analyzed 800+ customer calls and given us end to end visibility into the business, saving our reps and managers hours each week while improving customer conversations. With IGS Edge alongside our existing tools such as Salesforce, reps can self-coach and managers can coach to exact call moments with our proven messaging. With the IGS knowledge base, root cause analysis now takes minutes, backed by analytics that show which behaviors drive outcomes.” Angelina Lawton, CEO, SportsdigitaAvailabilityStart with a risk free 21 day production pilot led by a dedicated AI advisor to prove value.Learn more at www.growthiq.ai or begin with our AI readiness assessment now: https://www.growthiq.ai/aiready

