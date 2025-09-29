SolSetu Launches India’s First Dedicated Solar Vendor Directory

SolSetu - Your Solar Bridge to Trusted Vendor Trusted Vendor Customer and Consultant

India’s first solar vendor directory, SolSetu, connects vendors, EPCs, and customers with verified listings and ad opportunities.

SolSetu is more than just a directory—it’s a bridge between solar vendors and customers, helping accelerate India’s shift to clean energy.” — GIRISH, Founder , SolSetu

PANAJI, GOA, INDIA, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SolSetu, India’s pioneering solar vendor directory, has officially launched its nationwide platform to simplify the way solar companies and customers connect. By offering verified business listings, advertising opportunities, and collaboration features, SolSetu aims to strengthen trust and transparency in the solar industry.The platform comes at a crucial time when India’s renewable energy sector is expanding rapidly. Solar businesses often face challenges in reaching customers, while end-users struggle to find reliable vendors. SolSetu addresses this gap by enabling vendors to showcase their portfolios and customers to discover tailored solutions under one roof.“SolSetu is more than just a directory—it is a bridge between vendors and customers,” said [Your Name], Founder of SolSetu. “Our mission is to make solar adoption faster, easier, and more reliable across India.”Key Features of SolSetu:Verified Vendor Listings — Solar companies can register and highlight their expertise.Advertising Plans — Businesses can promote their services with customized ad packages.Customer Engagement — Direct messaging, inquiries, and project collaborations.Government Scheme Integration — Information on PM Surya Ghar Yojana, PM-KUSUM, and other renewable programs.The platform already includes thousands of listings, providing solar EPCs, distributors, and service providers with a strong digital presence. Customers can browse by category, location, and service type, ensuring quick access to trusted solar solutions.About SolSetuSolSetu is India’s first all-in-one solar vendor directory and collaboration platform. Headquartered in Goa, SolSetu enables solar vendors to grow their visibility while helping customers find reliable, verified partners for their renewable energy needs.Media Contact:GIRISH KUMAR SHAKYAPR Manager / FounderSolSetu📍 Gera's Imperium Star, 607, Patto Plaza, Panaji, Goa 403001📞 +91-6268458660📧 press@solsetu.com

