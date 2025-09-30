LiFi Internet Goes Live in New York City: A Landmark for U.S. Connectivity

Nav Wireless LiFi Solutions featuring NavOcular

First Light-Based Internet System Live in New York City

JESCO Venture Labs is proud to partner with Nav Wireless Technologies, a pioneer in LiFi, to bring this transformative innovation to USA — home of the world’s most influential technology companies.” — Yash Rawal

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a landmark for American innovation, Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. , in partnership with JESCO Venture Labs , has launched its first US commercial LiFi (Light-Fidelity) internet system at Silicon Harlem in New York City. The installation transforms Silicon Harlem’s headquarters into one of the nation’s smartest offices, now powered with next-generation light-based wireless connectivity.For the past six months, employees and visitors at Silicon Harlem have been experiencing something never before available in the U.S. — internet delivered through light. The system provides blazing-fast speeds, unmatched security, and interference-free reliability — marking a breakthrough moment for America’s journey toward next-generation wireless communication.“Silicon Harlem has always been committed to deploying breakthrough technologies that drive equity and opportunity. Hosting what may be the nation’s first LiFi installation is a game-changing milestone,” said Clayton Banks, CEO of Silicon Harlem. “We are now officially the smartest office in the United States.”LiFi Mesh Networking: America’s First LookThis installation introduces the U.S. to LiFi Mesh Networking, a breakthrough that enables seamless mobility without dead zones or dropouts. Unlike Wi-Fi, which depends on crowded radio frequencies, LiFi transmits data using the visible light spectrum — making it immune to electromagnetic interference and nearly impossible to hack from outside the illuminated zone.The deployment demonstrates how LiFi can support enterprises, government agencies, military, banks, hospitals and universities across America, while laying the foundation for the nation’s 6G -ready optical wireless future.Why LiFi Matters for the United States- Speeds up to 100x faster than Wi-Fi- Defense-grade security built into everyday connectivity- Interference-free operation in hospitals, aircraft, and industrial sites- Aligned with future 6G networks- Potential to close the digital divide in both urban and rural communities- Safer, greener, and more accessible networksBuilding a Strategic U.S. PresenceThrough JESCO Venture Labs, Nav Wireless is establishing a strong foothold in America, beginning with this New York launch. Together with its partnership team — including New York–based technology leader Ken Davidov — the companies plan to expand LiFi across commercial buildings, government offices, military applications, airports, financial institutions, as well as rural broadband networks nationwide.“At JESCO Venture Labs, we specialize in scaling breakthrough technologies for the U.S. market,” said Yash Rawal, Founder of JESCO Venture Labs. “We are proud to partner with Nav Wireless Technologies, a pioneer in LiFi, to bring this transformative innovation to the USA — home of the world’s most influential technology companies.”“With this first installation at Silicon Harlem, we are not just lighting up one office — we are igniting the future of American connectivity,” said Hardik Soni, CTO and Co-Founder of Nav Wireless Technologies.About Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd.Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is a global pioneer in Optical Wireless Communication (OWC), specializing in patented LiFi, Free Space Optics (FSO), and next-generation light-based connectivity solutions. Headquartered in India, Nav designs, manufactures, and deploys high-speed, ultra-secure, and interference-free systems for smart cities, defense, healthcare, education, industrial automation, and remote connectivity. Proprietary innovations like NavOcular Mesh LiFi are redefining how the world connects — making networks faster, safer, and greener.About Silicon HarlemSilicon Harlem is a New York–based innovation hub and social enterprise committed to advancing digital equity, technological innovation, and economic development in urban communities. By integrating cutting-edge connectivity, fostering STEM education, and incubating new technologies, Silicon Harlem drives inclusive digital transformation in Harlem and beyond.About JESCO Venture LabsJESCO Venture Labs is a U.S.-based venture studio focused on scaling transformative global innovations in communication technologies, space tech, energy, and advanced materials. With expertise in partnerships, market development, and technology scaling, JESCO is leading the U.S. expansion of Nav Wireless Technologies and accelerating adoption of Optical Wireless Communication solutions across industries.

