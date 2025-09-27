St. Albans Barracks // VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 25A2007164
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 at 1007 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 1561 Skunk Hill Rd, Georgia VT
VIOLATION:
Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Joshua Maple
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 27th, 2025, at approximately 1007 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an ongoing incident at 1561 Skunk Hill Rd in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Joshua Maple (34) had violated active conditions of release by being present at the residence.
Maple was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently lodged for the above offense.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – YES LOCATION: NWSCF
BAIL: $500
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jared Blair
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802)-524-5993
jared.blair@vermont.gov
