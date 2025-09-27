St. Albans Barracks // VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 25A2007164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 09/27/2025 at 1007 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1561 Skunk Hill Rd, Georgia VT

VIOLATION:

Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Joshua Maple

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 27th, 2025, at approximately 1007 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an ongoing incident at 1561 Skunk Hill Rd in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Joshua Maple (34) had violated active conditions of release by being present at the residence.

Maple was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently lodged for the above offense.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 at 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – YES LOCATION: NWSCF

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov