St. Albans Barracks // VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 25A2007164

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jared Blair                       

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  09/27/2025 at 1007 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1561 Skunk Hill Rd, Georgia VT

 

VIOLATION: 

Violation of Conditions of Release

 

 

ACCUSED: Joshua Maple                                       

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 27th, 2025, at approximately 1007 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an ongoing incident at 1561 Skunk Hill Rd in the town of Georgia. Investigation revealed that Joshua Maple (34) had violated active conditions of release by being present at the residence.

 

Maple was taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing and subsequently lodged for the above offense.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/29/2025 at 1300 hours          

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – YES   LOCATION: NWSCF  

BAIL: $500

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jared Blair

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

140 Fisher Pond Rd

St. Albans, VT 05478

(802)-524-5993

jared.blair@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

