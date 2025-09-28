MMFitness Gym Wins Double Recognition: Best Small Business in Temple Terrace and Best Gym in Tampa Bay
MMFitness Gym, led by Micah Morgan, celebrates winning Best Small Business in Temple Terrace and Best Gym in Tampa Bay 2025.
“We built MMFitness Gym to give everyday people the tools and accountability they need to transform their lives,” said founder Micah Morgan. “Being honored by both the Temple Terrace community and the greater Tampa Bay region in the same month proves that what we’re doing truly makes an impact.”
MMFitness Gym provides group training sessions, small group personal training, and customized strength programs. Known for its no-excuses culture and more than 300 five-star Google reviews, the gym stands out by combining professional coaching with accountability and community support.
With convenient scheduling and an emphasis on real results, MMFitness has become one of Tampa Bay’s most respected destinations for fitness and transformation.
Temple Terrace Training: Strength Training for Adults 50+
In January 2025, Morgan expanded his mission with the launch of Temple Terrace Training, a dedicated studio for adults aged 50 and older. This second location focuses on strength training, mobility, and functional fitness tailored to the needs of older adults.
The facility helps members lose weight, get stronger, increase energy, live pain-free, and stay independent—making it one of the only gyms in the region specifically designed for the 50+ community.
MMFitness and Temple Terrace Training partners with Omar K. Lightfoot Recreation Center, Temple Terrace Library, and Temple Terrace Family Recreation Complex, holding classes for kids and adults.
A Month of Major Recognition
Temple Terrace Uptown Chamber of Commerce honored MMFitness Gym as Best Small Business in Temple Terrace.
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay readers and editors named MMFitness Gym one of the Best Gym's in Tampa Bay 2025.
Together, these awards highlight MMFitness Gym’s dual success: fostering local community leadership while also being recognized as one of the region’s premier fitness destinations.
About the Founder
Micah Morgan, founder of MMFitness Gym and Temple Terrace Training, has built his reputation on creating training programs that blend discipline, accountability, and community support. His passion is helping people of all ages build strength, improve health, and live more empowered lives.
