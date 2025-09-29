Automotive Ventures Adds Phil Battista as Operating Partner

Automotive Ventures announces the addition of industry legend Phil Battista to its Operating Partner team.

Along with Steve and his team, I look forward to leveraging my experience to identify and accelerate the growth of early-stage AutoTech and mobility companies.” — Phil Battista

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Ventures , the preeminent early-stage mobility-focused venture capital firm, today announced the addition of industry legend Phil Battista to its Operating Partner team. This latest appointment further demonstrates the firm's focus on attracting top talent to identify the best companies, drive outsized growth, and realize superior returns for investors.Phil Battista is one of the most successful serial entrepreneurs in the automotive technology space.Battista is a 30-year automotive industry veteran who founded Superior Integrated Solutions in 1998. He has held multiple positions within the dealership world including as a dealer principal and as a creator of the software MenuVantage and ServiceBook Pro (now CDK Service Edge).In 2015, Phil launched Darwin, the only patented prescriptive sales workflow for F&I product sales in the industry. He sold the company to J.D. Power in 2022, where he’s most recently served as President of Dealership Technologies.Phil and his team grew Darwin to its current 10,000+ dealer and 16,000 active DMS integration customers."We are thrilled to welcome one of the industry's most accomplished and successful veterans to Automotive Ventures as we continue to strengthen the capabilities of our growing team," said Steve Greenfield , founder and CEO of Automotive Ventures. "Phil's deep expertise across automotive strategy, digital innovation, and scaled entrepreneurship will be invaluable as we continue to deliver differentiated outcomes for both our portfolio companies and our Limited Partners.""After spending 30 years as an operator in the digital auto space, I'm excited to have this opportunity to help Steve grow his venture firm, which has created an incredible brand, has made a number of strong investments and is seeing excellent deal flow," said Battista. "Along with Steve and his team, I look forward to leveraging my experience to identify and accelerate the growth of early-stage AutoTech and mobility companies."About Automotive Ventures:Automotive Ventures is the world’s preeminent early-stage, mobility-focused venture capital firm. The firm has made 48 investments out of three funds. Automotive Ventures backs incredibly talented entrepreneurs solving the biggest problems across the mobility spectrum.For more information, visit www.automotiveventures.com

